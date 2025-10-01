Accel, Anthropic to host India's first Developer Day on Oct 11 in Bengaluru

Venture capital firm Accel and AI company Anthropic, which runs Claude, a family of large language models (LLMs), will co-host Anthropic's first Developer Day in India here on October 11.

The event comes at a time India's AI adoption is accelerating across enterprises, according to a statement. India is already one of Claude's strongest international markets, contributing about 7.2 per cent of global usage.

This is an invite-only programme for top CTOs, product leaders and technical founders focused on practical build-with-Claude workflows and scaling via Application Programming Interface (APIs).

The Developer Day will include a deep dive on Claude Sonnet 4.5, Anthropic's latest reasoning and coding model, alongside hands-on sessions using Claude Code and the Claude API for production-grade deployments, the statement said.