Accel, Anthropic to host India's first Developer Day on Oct 11 in Bengaluru

The event is significant for teams moving from pilots to production and seeking reliable deployment patterns, the companies said in the statement

This is an invite-only programme for top CTOs, product leaders and technical founders focused on practical build-with-Claude workflows and scaling via Application Programming Interface (APIs). (Representative Picture)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:49 PM IST
Venture capital firm Accel and AI company Anthropic, which runs Claude, a family of large language models (LLMs), will co-host Anthropic's first Developer Day in India here on October 11.

The event comes at a time India's AI adoption is accelerating across enterprises, according to a statement. India is already one of Claude's strongest international markets, contributing about 7.2 per cent of global usage.

This is an invite-only programme for top CTOs, product leaders and technical founders focused on practical build-with-Claude workflows and scaling via Application Programming Interface (APIs).

The Developer Day will include a deep dive on Claude Sonnet 4.5, Anthropic's latest reasoning and coding model, alongside hands-on sessions using Claude Code and the Claude API for production-grade deployments, the statement said.

In the run up to the event, Accel and Anthropic have opened Developer Day Community Demos for India's builders. The top three submissions will present live at the event and the top 50 will receive in-person invites via the Devpost programme.

The event is significant for teams moving from pilots to production and seeking reliable deployment patterns, the companies said in the statement.

Those participating at the event include Anthropic's top brass Danny Delaney (head of startups) Chloe Ho (head of sales), Philip Hootsmans (head of strategy) and Tanveer Mittal (member of technical staff).

India's developer community is moving from pilots to production. This Dev Day with Anthropic is about shipping reliable AI - from coding assistants to agent-style workflows - into real products. We'll focus on practical build patterns, deployment basics, and what tends to work," Prayank Swaroop, partner, Accel, said in the statement.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Artificial intelligenceTech NewsBengaluruengineeringIndia

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:49 PM IST

