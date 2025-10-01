DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL raises ₹1,100 cr NCDs to replace costly debt

Realty major DLF's rental arm DCCDL will utilise Rs 1,100 crore raised through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retire costly debt and reduce interest expenses, a senior company official said.

DLF Cyber City Developers Ltd (DCCDL), which is a joint venture between DLF and Singapore's sovereign wealth firm GIC, on Tuesday announced raising of Rs 1,100 crore through NCDs.

DLF, in a regulatory filing, had said that the securities allotment committee of the Board of DCCDL has approved allotment of 1,10,000 NCDs for an aggregate principal amount of Rs 1,100 crore on a private placement basis to eligible investors.

These NCDs have been issued at a coupon rate of 6.91 per cent per annum payable quarterly. When contacted, DLF's Vice Chairman and MD (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar told PTI, "We continuously review our treasury portfolio to lock in better interest costs. The current proceeds are being used primarily to reduce higher cost borrowing." DCCDL's net debt was Rs 17,287 crore at the end of the April-June quarter of this fiscal. DLF holds nearly 67 per cent stake in the JV firm - DCCDL, which has a total operational portfolio of 44 million sq ft of commercial spaces (office and retail) across various cities, including Gurugram.