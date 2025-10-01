Home / Companies / News / DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL raises ₹1,100 cr NCDs to replace costly debt

DLF-GIC joint venture DCCDL raises ₹1,100 cr NCDs to replace costly debt

DLF
DLF, in a regulatory filing, had said that the securities allotment committee of the Board of DCCDL has approved allotment of 1,10,000 NCDs for an aggregate principal amount of Rs 1,100 crore on a private placement basis to eligible investors.
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 5:48 PM IST
Realty major DLF's rental arm DCCDL will utilise Rs 1,100 crore raised through issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) to retire costly debt and reduce interest expenses, a senior company official said.

These NCDs have been issued at a coupon rate of 6.91 per cent per annum payable quarterly.

When contacted, DLF's Vice Chairman and MD (Rental Business) Sriram Khattar told PTI, "We continuously review our treasury portfolio to lock in better interest costs. The current proceeds are being used primarily to reduce higher cost borrowing."  DCCDL's net debt was Rs 17,287 crore at the end of the April-June quarter of this fiscal.

DLF holds nearly 67 per cent stake in the JV firm - DCCDL, which has a total operational portfolio of 44 million sq ft of commercial spaces (office and retail) across various cities, including Gurugram.

DCCDL's net profit rose 26 per cent to Rs 593 crore during the June quarter on the back of higher income from rent-yielding commercial properties. Total income grew 12 per cent to Rs 1,739 crore during the April-June period of this fiscal from Rs 1,553 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

DLF Group is primarily engaged in the business of building and sale of residential properties (development business) and the construction and leasing of commercial and retail properties (annuity business).

The bulk of the commercial assets of DLF Group is parked in the DCCDL.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Company NewsDLFGICNCD

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 5:48 PM IST

