Reliance Brands signs franchise deal to bring Italian brand Max&Co to India

Reliance Brands has entered into a long-term master franchise agreement to bring the Italian fashion brand Max&Co. from the Max Mara Fashion Group to India.

First Max&Co. store to open in Mumbai in early 2026

The first Max&Co. store is slated to open in Mumbai in early 2026, to be followed by a national rollout in key metropolitan cities, Reliance Brands said in a release.

The store will showcase the brand’s full range, including apparel, accessories, and its seasonal collaboration capsules.

Italian design meets Indian modernity

“Max&Co. embodies a bold, modern expression of femininity — dynamic, joyful, and unapologetically individual — a spirit that deeply resonates with the evolving style and confidence of Indian women,” said Isha Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures, in a release.

“Its distinctive fusion of Italian design heritage and youthful energy will have significant appeal for the Indian woman. Through our partnership with Max Mara Fashion Group, we are proud to bring this iconic global brand to India and shape a new chapter in contemporary women’s fashion,” she added. Max Mara Fashion Group sees India as vibrant, forward-thinking “We are pleased to join forces with Reliance Brands , whose strong experience in building and nurturing global premium brands makes them an ideal match for Max&Co. in the region,” said Maria Giulia Prezioso Maramotti, Max&Co. brand divisional director and Max Mara Fashion Group board member.