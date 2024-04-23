Reliance, JSW, and 5 others bid for 10 GWh ACC battery PLI scheme

The Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) on Tuesday said that it has received bids from seven players for the re-bidding tender for the 10 gigawatt-hour (GWh) tranche of the Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) manufacturing production-linked incentives (PLI).

“The list of bidders (in alphabetical order) who have submitted bids in response to this tender are ACME Cleantech Solutions Private Limited, Amara Raja Advanced Cell Technologies Private Limited, Anvi Power Industries Private Limited, JSW Neo Energy Limited, Reliance Industries Limited, Lucas TVS Limited, and Waaree Energies Limited for a cumulative capacity of 70 GWh,” the ministry said in its statement.

After the re-auctioning for the manufacturing unit was announced in January, the pre-bid meeting was held on 12 February, the ministry said. The deadline for the submission of applications was Monday, and the technical bids were opened on Tuesday.





ALSO READ: PLI incentives for FY24 remain at Rs 6,800 crore, far from govt estimates The first round of the ACC PLI bidding was concluded in March 2022, and three beneficiary firms were allocated a total capacity of 30 GWh, and the programme agreement with selected beneficiary firms was signed in July 2022.

The 30 GWh awarded in 2022 was against a targeted capacity auction of 50 GWh. This 10 GWh capacity, with a maximum budgetary outlay of Rs 3,620 crore, will be awarded out of the 20 GWh that was to be re-auctioned after the exit of Hyundai Global Motors.

The re-auctioning of the 10 GWh capacity had to be undertaken after a controversy erupted with one of the four qualified bidders – Hyundai Global Motors. The company had been awarded 20 GWh of capacity but had to back out after South Korean automobile giant Hyundai Motor Company issued a public statement in August 2022 saying it had no link with Hyundai Global Motors and the latter was not authorised to use the Hyundai trademark and logo.

Out of the four companies that were declared bid winners, Rajesh Exports was awarded 5 GWh of capacity, followed by Hyundai Global Motors (later rescinded), which was awarded 20 GWh of capacity.

Electric two-wheeler manufacturer Ola Electric was awarded another 20 GWh and the fourth was Reliance New Energy Solar, which had expressed an interest for 20 GWh of capacity but was awarded only 5 GWh. The conglomerate, according to the ministry’s statement, is now in the fray for 10 GWh more.

ACCs are high-capacity and high-efficiency electrochemical energy storage cells, important for industries requiring battery storage such as electronics, e-vehicles, and renewable energy.

In May 2021, the Cabinet had approved the technology-agnostic PLI Scheme on 'National Programme on Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC) Battery Storage’ for achieving a manufacturing capacity of 50 GWh of ACC with an outlay of Rs 18,100 crore.

The battery PLI is among the slew of incentive schemes launched by the Centre with the aim of fostering a domestic manufacturing-based economy in several sectors where India doesn't have a robust supply chain.