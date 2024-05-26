Reliance Consumer Products to focus on beverages, Independence brand

Reliance Consumer Products, which has been announcing launches across various categories, ranging from biscuits to detergents, will now focus on beverages, confectionaries and its own brand, Independence.

It started its journey in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) space by making its first acquisition — the defunct Campa Cola brand in 2022 — for around Rs 22 crore. And, this continues to remain its main focus area even now. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

According to a source in the know, the company has focused on increasing distribution reach of Campa Cola which is currently at half a million retail outlets across six states. These states include Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh, among others.

The source added that while cola players dominate in some states, the Mukesh Ambani-led beverage brand also plans to reach the number two position in some states in South India.

Independence, its packaged goods brand, also has a reach across six states and is present in over 100,000 outlets. The brand’s highest reach is in Gujarat, according to the source.

Under the Independence brand, Reliance sells atta, edible oil, rice, sugar, glucose biscuit and energy toffee.

Both Campa Cola and Independence are its main focus areas right now.

The confectionaries' segment is another focus area for the company. It has acquired Ravalgon and Lotus Chocolates and is also ramping up the reach of Joy Land, all of which are confectionary brands.

According to the source, the company’s revenue stood at around Rs 3,000 in FY24.



During its January-March results, the company announced that its consumer brands are continuing their surge, growing over three times year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in general trade.

It had seen strong traction in Campa and Independence brands, which drove growth in beverages and staples. Its next area of focus is biscuits.

Reliance Consumer has already entered into a strategic partnership with Sri Lanka-headquartered Maliban Biscuit (Maliban).

However, since it is a Sri Lankan brand, the source added that the company will first work on bringing products which are suitable to Indian taste buds. After that, it will focus on other products.

The most consumed biscuits in the country are Marie and Glucose and the company is working on launching these two biscuits with Maliban.

It will enter other FMCG categories once it has established its distribution reach in the segments where it has announced its entry.