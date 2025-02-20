Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / From Brahm Prakash to Rekha Gupta: The full list of Delhi's chief ministers

From Brahm Prakash to Rekha Gupta: The full list of Delhi's chief ministers

Delhi has seen many influential leaders serving as chief ministers from 1952 to 2025. Each leader has contributed their role in the state's development, so let's know the full list of Delhi's CMs

Complete list of Delhi's chief ministers from 1952 to 2025
Complete list of Delhi's chief ministers from 1952 to 2025
Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:28 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
From 1952 to 2025, Delhi, the capital city, was home to numerous prominent figures who held the position of Chief Minister, leading the executive branch of government and in charge of formulating policies, supervising administration, and development.
Every leader has made a unique contribution to the state's development, whether it be in the form of infrastructural improvements or healthcare and education reforms.  Check latest Updates onDelhi CM oath ceremony LIVE 
After 27 years, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) returned to power in the nation's capital when Rekha Gupta, a first-time member of the Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Shalimar Bagh, took the oath of office as Delhi's chief minister today on February 20, 2025.

Delhi's chief ministers Full list From 1952 to 2025

At the age of 50, she became the fourth woman to hold this position after defeating Bandana Kumari of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Delhi Assembly elections with nearly 29,000 votes. Let's take a look at the complete list of Delhi's Chief Ministers from 1952 to the present. 
Chief Minister Constituency Took office Left office Party name
Rekha Gupta Shalimar Bagh 20 Feb 2025 - Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Atishi Singh Kalkaji 17 Sept 2024 20 Feb 2025 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi 14 Feb 2015 17 Sept 2024 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
President’s rule - 14 Feb 2014 14 Feb 2015 -
Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi 28 Dec 2013 14 Feb 2014 Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)
Sheila Dikshit New Delhi 03 Dec 1998 28 Dec 2013 Indian National Congress (INC)
Sushma Swaraj   12 Oct 1998 03 Dec 1998 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Sahib Singh Verma Shalimar Bagh 26 Feb 1996 12 Oct 1998 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Madan Lal Khurana Moti Nagar 02 Dec 1993 26 Feb 1996 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)
Gurmukh Nihal Singh Daryaganj 12 Feb 1955 01 Nov 1956 Indian National Congress (INC)
Chaudhary Brahm Prakash Nangloi Jat 17 Mar 1952 12 Feb 1955 Indian National Congress (INC)
 
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Delhi CM oath ceremony LIVE: First-time MLA Rekha Gupta takes oath as CM, six ministers join cabinet

LIVE news: Amid India's Got Latent row, Centre asks OTT, social media to follow regulations

Swati Maliwal fuels BJP link buzz after attending Rekha Gupta's swearing-in

India's Got Latent row: Centre asks OTT, social media to follow regulations

India needs at least 20K pilots in coming years: Aviation minister Naidu

Topics :Delhi governmentDelhi Assembly ElectionsNew Delhi

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:13 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story