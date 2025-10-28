Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 02:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
OpenAI to make ChatGPT Go free for one year to all users in India

OpenAI to make ChatGPT Go free for one year to all users in India

The GPT-5-powered ChatGPT Go, priced at ₹399 a month, will be free for a year starting November 4, coinciding with OpenAI's first DevDay Exchange in Bengaluru

ChatGPT

ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription tier designed to provide users with greater access to premium features (Photo: Reuters)

Shivani Shinde Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

OpenAI on Tuesday announced that ChatGPT Go will be available free of charge for one year to all users in India from November 4. The plan, which currently costs ₹399 per month, will be offered as part of a limited-time promotion coinciding with the firm’s first DevDay Exchange event in Bengaluru.
 
“Since initially launching ChatGPT Go in India a few months ago, the adoption and creativity we’ve seen from our users has been inspiring,” said Nick Turley, Vice-President and Head of ChatGPT. “Ahead of our first DevDay Exchange event in India, we’re making ChatGPT Go freely available for a year to help more people access and benefit from advanced AI. We’re excited to see the amazing things our users will build, learn, and achieve with these tools.”
 
 
A year-long offer for Indian users
 
OpenAI said the sign-up window for the free-access offer will open on November 4. Existing ChatGPT Go subscribers in India will also be eligible for the 12-month promotion, with further details to follow soon.
 
ChatGPT Go is OpenAI’s recently launched subscription tier designed to provide users with greater access to premium features, including higher message limits, more image generations, expanded file and image uploads, and longer memory — all powered by OpenAI’s GPT-5 model.

Launched in August 2025, ChatGPT Go was introduced after Indian users sought more affordable access to advanced capabilities. In the first month since launch, India’s paid ChatGPT subscriber base more than doubled. The service has since expanded to around 90 markets globally.
 
India: a key growth market for ChatGPT
 
India is ChatGPT’s second-largest and one of its fastest-growing markets. Millions of users — including developers, students, and professionals — now use ChatGPT daily for learning, productivity, and creativity.
 
OpenAI said the free-access promotion reflects its “India-first” commitment and supports the IndiaAI Mission, aimed at expanding access to artificial intelligence tools, fostering digital inclusion, and strengthening local capacity for innovation.
 
The company is also partnering with civil-society organisations, educational platforms, and government initiatives under the IndiaAI Mission to promote responsible AI adoption and skill development nationwide.
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence OpenAI ChatGPT AI Models

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

