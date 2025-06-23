Tata Power-DDL, Nissin Electric to install India's first micro substation

Tata Power-DDL, in collaboration with Japan-based Nissin Electric Co Ltd, has commissioned India's first micro substation with power voltage transformer (PVT) that will provide low-cost and reliable power supply to consumers.
Micro substation with PVT can convert high-voltage power directly from transmission lines to low voltage power, suitable for residential consumers, a statement said.
Tata Power-DDL, a leading power utility serves around 9 million consumers in North Delhi.
The project is a part of International Demonstration Project on Japan's Energy Efficiency Technologies, publicly solicited by the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO).
To commence this project, Tata Power Delhi Distribution Ltd (Tata Power -DDL) and Nissin Electric signed a project agreement on August 21, 2024.
The introduction of micro substation with PVT technology is primarily aimed at low cost and reliable power supply to remote load centers with challenging terrains.
It will also be helpful in urban landscapes where there are challenges for network extension to meet the growing load.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
