Home / Companies / News / Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹2,000 cr at Bengaluru project launch

Godrej Properties sells homes worth ₹2,000 cr at Bengaluru project launch

With 1,450 homes sold at launch, Godrej Properties' Barca in Devanahalli becomes North Bengaluru's most successful township debut by value and volume of sales

Godrej, Godrej properties
The property rate in the area is around Rs 18,056 per square foot (sq ft) as of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), against Rs 14,105 per sq ft in Q1 CY24. | Image: X@GodrejProp
Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 7:54 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Godrej Properties, the realty arm of Godrej Industries Group, has sold 1,450 homes worth Rs 2,000 crore at the launch of the first phase of its township project, Barca at the Godrej MSR City, in Devanahalli, Bengaluru.
 
The Mumbai-based real estate developer sold homes with over 2.2 million square feet (msf) of area, making it the most successful launch ever in the North Bengaluru micro-market by both value and volume of sales, the company claimed. The phase was launched in April 2025. 
 
Godrej MSR City has a developable potential of 5.6 msf and has significant unlaunched inventory remaining, which the company plans to sell in the coming years. This is one of Godrej Properties’ largest residential developments, the company noted.
 
Gaurav Pandey, managing director and chief executive officer of Godrej Properties, said: “We are delighted with the response to our project, Godrej MSR City. The strong demand reflects growing consumer preference for thoughtfully designed communities that offer a blend of lifestyle, connectivity, and long-term value. This success reaffirms our commitment to delivering high-quality developments that resonate with the aspirations of modern homebuyers. We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank our customers and all stakeholders for their trust and confidence in Godrej Properties.”
 
Besides, in the past one year, Devanahalli has seen 212 new sales transactions with a gross sales value of Rs 133 crore, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence, a real estate data analytics platform.
 
The property rate in the area is around Rs 18,056 per square foot (sq ft) as of the first quarter of the calendar year 2025 (Q1 CY25), against Rs 14,105 per sq ft in Q1 CY24.
 
Earlier this month, the company announced that it will develop a premium residential project on a 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru, with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 1,500 crore.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Reliance Infra arm JRTR pays Yes Bank ₹273 cr for debt settlement

Premium

Brigade Ent looks for long-term buyer, greenfield growth opportunities

Edelweiss ARC eyes ₹6,000 cr in recovery; invest ₹1,000 to acquire NPAs

Corporate restructuring picks pace as India Inc's mantra to unlock value

Eli Lilly's weekly insulin efsitora shows positive results in Phase 3

Topics :Godrej PropertiesBengaluruReal estate firms

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story