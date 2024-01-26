Home / Companies / News / Reliance Jio, OnePlus join hands to set up 5G innovaion lab in India

Reliance Jio, OnePlus join hands to set up 5G innovaion lab in India

Telecom major Reliance Jio and Chinese smartphone company OnePlus have joined hands to set up a 5G innovation lab in India.

A Jio spokesperson said 85 per cent of the entire 5G deployment in India has been made by Jio
"The alliance between OnePlus and Jio aims to provide OnePlus and Jio True 5G users differentiated features and an unparalleled network experience.

"To bolster these initiatives, both brands are excited to announce the establishment of a state-of-the-art 5G Innovation Lab," OnePlus said in a statement on Thursday.

The lab will serve as a hub for testing and developing new technologies.

Reliance Jio leads the India market in terms of 5G coverage.

"Together, Jio and OnePlus India are set to redefine the 5G landscape in the country, providing users with a glimpse into the limitless possibilities that lie ahead," an OnePlus spokesperson said.

A Jio spokesperson said 85 per cent of the entire 5G deployment in India has been made by Jio.

"It is time to unfold magical 5G experiences for our users and this partnership with OnePlus is a step in that direction," the spokesperson said.

