Reliance Jio fishes in 2G user waters with 4G-powered Bharat Phone

The plan is to begin with one million phones in the first phase targeting 6500 tehsils, mostly in class B and C cities. The phone is being assembled to begin with by United Telelinks. Apart from making the phone for Jio, United Telelinks will also use the platform to offer 4G feature phones at the same price under its own brand Karbon. United Telelinks is also in talks with other brands such as Lava to use the Jio platform to build a similar phone and sell it under their brand and also for supplies.

Reliance Jio is targeting a 40 per cent share of the country’s 250 million 2G subscribers in the next few years with the disruptive launch yesterday of its 4G powered Bharat Phone priced at Rs 999. The phone comes with apps like Jio Saavn, Jio Cinema, UPI, a camera and an FM radio.