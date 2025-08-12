Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc joins international mining body amid sustainability push

Hindustan Zinc joins international mining body amid sustainability push

As a part of the ICMM, HZL will adhere to 40 performance expectations covering environmental, social, and governance practices, with third-party validation applied across all its assets

Hindustan Zinc
HZL said that it aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier. Photo: Wikimedia
Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 6:05 PM IST
Hindustan Zinc (HZL) on Tuesday announced that it has joined the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), making it the first Indian company to do so. The ICMM is a global body of 25 mining and metals companies committed to sustainable development, transparency, and ethical practices across the mining value chain.
 
Vedanta group firm said that the membership follows an independent assessment and endorsement by ICMM’s council, which includes chief executive officers (CEOs) of member companies, based on recommendations from the Independent Expert Review Panel (IERP).
 
“HZL is the first company from India to join this council. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainability, innovation, and responsible resource development, while creating new opportunities to collaborate with some of the world’s most respected leaders in mining," said Priya Agarwal Hebbar, chairperson of Hindustan Zinc.
 
As a part of the council, HZL will adhere to 40 performance expectations covering environmental, social, and governance practices, with third-party validation applied across all its assets, she added.
Arun Misra, CEO and whole-time director of Hindustan Zinc, said that the move marks a new chapter in the company's sustainability journey.
 
“For us, sustainability and good business go hand in hand, and it is a strategic imperative to create lasting positive impact on our environment, our communities, and the industry at large," Misra said.
 
Adding to it, Rohitesh Dhawan, president and CEO of ICMM, said that HZL's membership will not only strengthen the council's efforts but also reinforce its own leadership within India’s mining industry.
 
"This is a significant milestone for ICMM - our first new member since Boliden joined in 2021 and a key step in deepening our engagement in the region. The growing interest from companies in joining ICMM reflects the positive momentum we’re seeing in our mission to influence the broader mining industry," Dhawan said.
 
In its statement, the company added it aims to reach net zero emissions by 2050 or earlier and has already reduced greenhouse gas emissions intensity by 15 per cent in the financial year 2024-25 (FY25) compared to 2020, while increasing production.

Hindustan Zinc Q1 FY26 results

 
Vedanta's mining major Hindustan Zinc recorded a consolidated net profit of ₹2,234 crore for the first quarter (Q1) of FY26, down 4.75 per cent from ₹2,345 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit declined by 25.61 per cent, dropping from ₹3,003 crore.
 
The firm's consolidated revenue for Q1 FY26 stood at ₹7,591 crore, marking a 3.8 per cent decline compared to ₹7,893 crore during the year-ago period. Sequentially, revenue dropped 14 per cent from ₹8,829 crore in Q4 FY25.
 
The company stated that it achieved its highest-ever Q1 mined metal production of 265 kilotonnes, up 1 per cent Y-o-Y, with record zinc alloy output raising value-added products to 24 per cent. It also recorded its lowest-ever zinc cost of production at $1,010 per tonne, down 9 per cent Y-o-Y, the company said in a BSE filing.
 

Topics :Hindustan ZincVedanta GroupMining industryZincBS Web Reports

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

