IHCL to continue with acquisition playbook with Clarks Hotels deal

Taj Hotels’ parent and the country’s largest hospitality chain, Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL), will continue its acquisition strategy after taking controlling stakes in ANK Hotels and Pride Hospitality — the operators of Clarks Hotels and Resorts — as it scales up in Indian and overseas markets.

Puneet Chhatwal, managing director and chief executive officer of IHCL, which has a market capitalisation of ₹1.06 trillion, said the addition of 135 hotels will take the company’s overall portfolio to more than 550 properties.

“IHCL is leading the midscale opportunity, and the potential for growth is nothing less than exponential. India’s hospitality and aviation moment is happening now, with sustained demand momentum amid rising discretionary spends and the country’s growing economic prominence. This partnership addresses the growing needs of the aspirational traveller,” Chhatwal told Business Standard in an interview on Tuesday.

Chhatwal said that while acquisitions are not a new strategy for the company, IHCL intends to pursue them actively. “We are currently net-debt zero, we have cash, and we have the Tata Group. As and when opportunities arise, we will go for them. What India needs is an all-inclusive brand,” he said. In November 2024, IHCL acquired a majority stake in Tree of Life Resorts & Hotels, building upon its existing partnership with the Ambuja Neotia Group, Tree of Life’s parent company. With over 20 hotels and 330 keys currently under the brand, IHCL plans to grow it to 100 properties by 2030.

Under the Clarks deal, 135 hotels across 110 locations will be rebranded as Ginger, strengthening IHCL’s midscale presence. With 106 hotels currently, Ginger recorded revenue of ₹675 crore in FY25. The rebrand will raise the portfolio to 241 hotels, and revenue is expected to reach ₹800 crore in the current financial year. In a leadership position in the segment, Ginger is projected to grow to 500 hotels in the next five to seven years, with the potential to reach 1,000 properties within a decade, Chhatwal said. IHCL has identified Ginger as the second most important brand in its portfolio after Taj.

The company now has 17,537 keys in the midscale segment, with 9,732 operational and 7,805 in the pipeline. According to consultancy firm Horwath HTL, the midscale-economy segment will account for 27 per cent of the Indian hospitality sector by 2030. IHCL has also signed a marketing and distribution agreement with Brij Hospitality, which has a portfolio of 19 hotels, nine of which are in the pipeline. “It’s an exciting brand and provides us with a good opportunity to take it to a pan-India level in spiritual and cultural destinations. Experiential tourism has many facets — from spiritual to cultural to wellness. We cover more than 50 spiritual destinations with our brands, and this agreement enables us to go deeper and wider,” Chhatwal said, citing the success of the Kumbh Mela.