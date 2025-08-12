Tata Power, Suzlon sign ₹6,000 cr deal for 700 MW wind project in Andhra

Tata Power has signed a deal with Suzlon Energy for the development, construction, and supply of 700 megawatt (MW) wind turbines in Andhra Pradesh. The ₹6,000-crore project is part of a 7 gigawatt (GW) mega plan announced by its arm Tata Power Renewable Energy Ltd (TPREL) and the state government in March 2025, said a source aware of the development.

This is the first wind power project to be implemented in Andhra Pradesh since 2019. The 7 GW of renewable energy — including solar, wind, and hybrid projects, with or without storage solutions — is expected to attract investments of around ₹49,000 crore, making it one of the largest renewable energy investments in the state.

“Turbines will be S144 Suzlon wind turbine generators and will be compliant with the Government of India’s newly enhanced Revised List of Models and Manufacturers (RLMM) guidelines on domestic content. Turbines will be made in Andhra Pradesh in Suzlon’s factory there, which has been revamped and re-commenced production since 2024,” the source said. The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) recently revised its RLMM guidelines, making local sourcing mandatory for critical components such as blades, gearboxes, generators, and towers. “The project will be developed in the Anantapur district of Andhra Pradesh, will be connected to the central grid, and will generate 1,840 million units per year,” the source added.

The proposed capacities will be set up under Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy (ICE) Policy, a clean energy framework that aims for the state to develop over 160 GW of renewable energy with an investment potential of ₹10 trillion. As part of the agreement signed in March with the state, TPREL will conduct preliminary assessments, feasibility studies, and development activities to explore the viability of these projects. The New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) will provide requisite support in facilitation, site identification, and evacuation infrastructure. This initiative is expected to significantly enhance Andhra Pradesh’s renewable energy capacity while reinforcing TPREL’s commitment to India’s clean energy mission.