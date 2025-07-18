Home / Companies / News / Reliance acquires home appliances firm Kelvinator for undisclosed sum

Reliance acquires home appliances firm Kelvinator for undisclosed sum

Deal will enable Reliance Retail to significantly broaden offering in consumer durables sector, company says

reliance
Reliance Retail Ventures, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a network of 19,340 stores and digital commerce platforms
Sharleen Dsouza Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 12:05 PM IST
Reliance Retail on Friday announced it had acquired home appliance maker Kelvinator for an undisclosed amount, seeking to “significantly broaden” its business in the Indian consumer durables sector.
 
“Kelvinator, a brand synonymous with trust and innovation for over a century, pioneered electric refrigeration for home use globally. In India, it achieved iconic status in the 1970s and 80s with its memorable tagline, ‘The Coolest One’, and continues to be revered for its cutting-edge technology, superior performance, enduring quality, and exceptional value,” said Reliance Retail in a press release. 
The statement added that the acquisition aligns with the company’s vision of “democratising aspirational living”. “By integrating Kelvinator's rich legacy of innovation with Reliance Retail's expansive and unparalleled retail network, the company is set to unlock substantial consumer value and accelerate growth in the rapidly expanding premium home appliances market across India.” 
 "Our mission has always been to serve the diverse needs of every Indian by making technology accessible, meaningful, and future-ready," said Isha M Ambani, executive director, Reliance Retail Ventures. 
"The acquisition of Kelvinator marks a pivotal moment, enabling us to significantly broaden our offering of trusted global innovations to Indian consumers. This is powerfully supported by our unmatched scale, comprehensive service capabilities, and market-leading distribution network,” she added.
 
Reliance Retail Ventures, through its subsidiaries and affiliates, operates a network of 19,340 stores and digital commerce platforms across grocery, consumer electronics, fashion, and pharmaceuticals.
 
The company in FY25 reported a consolidated turnover of Rs 3,30,870 crore and ebitda (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) of Rs 25,053 crore.
 

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:54 AM IST

