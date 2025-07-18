Reliance acquires home appliances firm Kelvinator for undisclosed sum

Reliance Retail on Friday announced it had acquired home appliance maker Kelvinator for an undisclosed amount, seeking to “significantly broaden” its business in the Indian consumer durables sector.

“Kelvinator, a brand synonymous with trust and innovation for over a century, pioneered electric refrigeration for home use globally. In India, it achieved iconic status in the 1970s and 80s with its memorable tagline, ‘The Coolest One’, and continues to be revered for its cutting-edge technology, superior performance, enduring quality, and exceptional value,” said Reliance Retail in a press release.