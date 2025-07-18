Swiggy boosts Instamart supply chain with big warehouse near Mumbai

According to a report by The Economic Times, the lease agreement spans five years with a lock-in for the same period. The monthly rental is pegged at over ₹27.5 per sq ft.

Pivot from hyperlocal to centralised fulfilment

Scootsy began as a hyperlocal delivery startup in 2015 before being acquired by Swiggy in 2020. Since the acquisition, its focus has shifted to premium grocery and essentials delivery, operating as a key player in Swiggy’s fulfilment network.

The latest warehouse leasing indicates a further shift for Scooty towards large-format centralised warehousing, from its hyperlocal fulfilment roots. The new facility should help the logistics company boost its supply chain operations across Mumbai and adjoining regions, enabling faster stock replenishment and improving inventory control. The expansion should also help the company enhance its last-mile delivery capabilities by integrating central hubs with micro-fulfilment centres.