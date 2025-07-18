Home / Companies / News / Apple reseller Ample to grow revenue by a third as it expands, says CEO

Apple reseller Ample to grow revenue by a third as it expands, says CEO

The firm plans to expand its footprint to approximately 175 stores across brands within three years, Ample founder and CEO Rajesh Narang said

Apple, Apple iphone
While Apple also plans to expand its presence in India, Narang said that would benefit partners like Ample, as the market tends to grow with the brand's presence | Image: Bloomberg
Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 11:13 AM IST
Indian Apple reseller Ample is banking on store expansion and adding more brands and clients to achieve 35 per cent revenue growth in fiscal year 2026, its chief executive said.

The Bengaluru-based firm, which supplies tech products such as Apple computers to over 1,500 clients including SAP, Broadcom, Infosys, and Wipro, operates more than 120 stores across India.

Nearly 50 of these sell Apple products, while others showcase brands like Under Armour and ASICS.

The firm plans to expand its footprint to approximately 175 stores across brands within three years, Ample founder and CEO Rajesh Narang said on Monday, though he declined to specify a target for Apple-only stores.

Ample's revenue stood at ₹1,700  crore ($197.33 million) for the fiscal year ended March 31. The company is focusing on partnerships with global capability centers, hubs that manage operations, finance, and research for large multinational firms, to drive growth, Narang added. Apple, which reported nearly $8 billion in sales in India for the year through March 2024, operates its own stores in New Delhi and Mumbai. Other resellers in the market include Aptronix and iPlanet.

While Apple also plans to expand its presence in India, Narang said that would benefit partners like Ample, as the market tends to grow with the brand's presence.

The firm plans to list on stock exchanges within five years to fund its growth strategy. "With our growth ambition, there will be a need for capital," Narang said.

Apple Apple IndiaChief executive officer

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 11:13 AM IST

