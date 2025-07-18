Friday, July 18, 2025 | 08:51 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / Quarterly Results / L&T Finance Q1 FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

L&T Finance Q1 FY26 profit rises 2.3% Y-o-Y to ₹701 crore, up 10% Q-o-Q

On a sequential basis, profit grew 10.2 per cent from ₹636.17 crore in Q4 FY25

L&T Finance commercial paper fundraising, L&T Finance liabilities 2025, easing interest rates India, RBI liquidity measures 2025, Sachinn Joshi L&T Finance, short-term borrowing trends India, CP market India 2025, repo rate cut expectation India, L&T

Photo: Company website

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2025 | 8:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

L&T Finance on Friday reported a 2.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) rise in consolidated net profit to ₹701.10 crore for the first quarter of FY26, compared to ₹685.51 crore in the same period last year. On a sequential basis, profit grew 10.2 per cent from ₹636.17 crore in Q4 FY25.  Revenue from operations rose 13.4 per cent YoY to ₹3,914.50 crore in Q1 FY26, up from ₹3,452.62 crore a year ago. Sequentially, revenue increased 4.4 per cent from ₹3,749.88 crore in the previous quarter.    “In a challenging quarter, our company remained focused on outcomes and achieved a resilient performance while showcasing our ability to manage market headwinds. This performance is on the back of our commitment to sourcing creditworthy customers backed by technology and robust credit guardrails, while keeping a strong focus on collection efficiency across businesses. Our impetus remains on risk calibrated business growth with a sharp focus on a strong asset quality, laying the foundation for a sustainable and predictable growth going forward," Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of L&T Finance, said.
 

More From This Section

Jio Platforms Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹7,110 crore

Jio Platforms Q1FY26 results: Net profit rises 25% to ₹7,110 crore

Reliance

Reliance Industries Q1 results: Profit up 78% at ₹26,994 cr, revenue 6%

q1 results, earnings, companies, india inc, corporate

Hindustan Zinc's Q1 consolidated net profit drops 4.7% to ₹2,234 crore

Bandhan Bank

Bandhan Bank Q1 FY26 results: Net profit down 65% on rising bad loans

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc Q1 result: Profit declines 5% to ₹2,234 cr, revenue down 4%

Topics : L&T Finance Q1 results BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 18 2025 | 8:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayRIL Q1 results PreviewGold-Silver Rate TodayAnthem Bioscience IPO AllotmentUS Green Card DelaysSensex Fall TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon