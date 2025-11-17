Swiggy signs MoU with upGrad for skill development of delivery partners

The delivery partners can enrol for the courses via the Swiggy Partner app. The courses are available online for two weeks to three years. In addition, the delivery partners can also join Career Udaan Pack — a soft-skills module covering communication, digital fluency, workplace readiness and confidence, designed specifically for last-mile delivery professionals.

The companies said that many delivery partners are unable to pursue higher education and learning opportunities due to financial or personal constraints. With this collaboration, they plan to bring academic pathways at reduced costs, supported by need-based scholarships.

Saurav Goyal, senior vice-president of driver and delivery org at Swiggy, said the initiative will empower the company's 6.9 lakh delivery workers. "We believe that by combining formal upskilling opportunities with emerging-tech certifications and soft-skills training, this initiative empowers Swiggy's 6.9 lakh-strong frontline executives with access to credible, sustainable career pathways. By bringing credible, job-relevant skills and certifications to this critical workforce, we are moving beyond just convenience," he said.