Home / Companies / News / Swiggy signs MoU with upGrad for skill development of delivery partners

Swiggy signs MoU with upGrad for skill development of delivery partners

The delivery partners can enrol for the courses via the Swiggy Partner app

A Swiggy delivery worker in Mumbai
Swiggy partners with upGrad to offer delivery workers subsidised higher education, tech certifications and soft-skills training through the Swiggy Partner app. | Image: Bloomberg
Udisha Srivastav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 17 2025 | 5:46 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Food delivery and instant grocery firm Swiggy on Monday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with upskilling platform upGrad for skill development of delivery partners. The company said that the initiative will provide its delivery partners access to university-certified higher education programmes and professional development certifications.
 
The delivery partners can enrol for the courses via the Swiggy Partner app. The courses are available online for two weeks to three years. In addition, the delivery partners can also join Career Udaan Pack — a soft-skills module covering communication, digital fluency, workplace readiness and confidence, designed specifically for last-mile delivery professionals.
 
The companies said that many delivery partners are unable to pursue higher education and learning opportunities due to financial or personal constraints. With this collaboration, they plan to bring academic pathways at reduced costs, supported by need-based scholarships.
 
Saurav Goyal, senior vice-president of driver and delivery org at Swiggy, said the initiative will empower the company's 6.9 lakh delivery workers. "We believe that by combining formal upskilling opportunities with emerging-tech certifications and soft-skills training, this initiative empowers Swiggy's 6.9 lakh-strong frontline executives with access to credible, sustainable career pathways. By bringing credible, job-relevant skills and certifications to this critical workforce, we are moving beyond just convenience," he said.
 
Adding to the development, Anuj Vishwakarma, chief executive officer of higher education at upGrad, said, "India’s demographic advantage can translate into true economic strength only if every section of the workforce — not just white-collar professionals — is empowered with access to quality education and job-relevant skills. Delivery executives, like millions of frontline workers across sectors, have long been excluded from formal upskilling pathways despite playing a vital role in the country’s growth engine."

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Byju's Alpha alleges $533 mn was routed back to founder in new court filing

CCI Projects to invest ₹700 cr in 53-storey luxury tower in Mumbai region

Jaguar Land Rover expands Bengaluru office space with ₹106 cr, 5-year deal

Texmaco wins ₹15 cr DMRC contract for ballast-less tracks across NCR

KPI Green wins ₹696 cr contract for 200 MW solar project in Gujarat

Topics :SwiggyFood deliverySkill developmenthigher education

First Published: Nov 17 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story