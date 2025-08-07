Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 09:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / LIC net profit rises 5% in Q1FY26; VNB margin and non-par share up

LIC net profit rises 5% in Q1FY26; VNB margin and non-par share up

LIC posts 5 per cent YoY profit growth in Q1FY26 on muted premium rise; Non-Par share climbs to 30 per cent, VNB margin expands by 150 basis points

LIC’s assets under management (AUM) at the end of Q1 rose to Rs 57 trillion, up 6 per cent from Rs 53.5 trillion in the same period a year earlier.

Aathira Varier Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

State-owned Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India reported a 5 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth in net profit to Rs 10,986 crore in the April–June quarter of FY26 (Q1FY26), due to tepid growth in premiums.
 
Its total premium income grew 4.77 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1 to Rs 1.19 trillion, with premiums in the individual segment rising 6.4 per cent to Rs 71,474 crore, and group business premiums growing 2.5 per cent to Rs 47,726 crore.
 
The value of new business (VNB) of the insurer rose 21 per cent Y-o-Y during this period to Rs 1,944 crore. LIC’s VNB margin, a key profitability metric for life insurers, stood at 15.4 per cent in Q1, up 150 basis points from the corresponding period last year.
 
 
The share of Non-Par products in LIC’s portfolio increased to 30 per cent in Q1FY26, compared to 24 per cent in Q1FY25.
 
However, the number of policies sold declined 15 per cent to a little over 3 trillion in Q1.

The insurer’s expense of management (EoM) fell 7.56 per cent from the year-ago period to Rs 12,498.57 crore, as net commissions paid dropped 2.76 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 4,949.57 crore. LIC’s EoM ratio stood at 10.4 per cent, down from 11.8 per cent in Q1FY25. 
 
In Q1, LIC’s persistency ratios for the 13th month and 61st month stood at 75.6 per cent and 63.85 per cent, respectively, on a premium basis. In the same period last year, these were 78.23 per cent and 61.62 per cent, respectively.
 
“Sometimes policies lapse but are renewed a little later. In the long term, 61st month persistency has gone up. The interventions and modifications we made in the products—the effect is likely to come up after one year, which is a few months from now. So, whatever numbers we are seeing with regard to persistency are for policies sold a year back. Going forward, we will be able to see the result of the interventions,” LIC management said during the post-earnings media call.
 
R Doraiswamy, managing director and chief executive officer, LIC, said, “We normally find that lower ticket-size policies tend to have lower persistency. Since the cohort of policies measured for the current quarter belongs to the earlier regime, the 13th month persistency has declined slightly. We are making all efforts to contact and revive these policies to improve persistency going forward.”
 
In terms of market share—measured by First-Year Premium Income—LIC continues to lead the Indian life insurance sector, with an overall share of 63.51 per cent. For the quarter ended 30 June 2025, LIC had a market share of 38.76 per cent in the individual business and 76.54 per cent in the group business.
 
Doraiswamy added, “Key elements of our strategy—like increasing the Non-Par share in individual business, improving VNB margin, and boosting the banca share—are fully on track. Our channel mix diversification strategy is visible with the increased share of bancassurance and alternate channels.”

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation LIC IPO life insurance industry

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

