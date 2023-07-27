Home / Companies / News / Religare ties up with Nasscom CoE to drive tech innovation, biz processes

Religare ties up with Nasscom CoE to drive tech innovation, biz processes

Religare Enterprises Limited (REL) and Nasscom Centre for Excellence (CoE) IoT have entered into a strategic partnership to strengthen business processes and solution landscape.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
The tie-up will help infusion of cutting-edge technology and innovation. It will also enhance customer experience and drive operational efficiencies and data security while creating long-term value within the sector.

1 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:10 PM IST
Nasscom CoE's expertise in co-creation and vast network of startups and SMEs specialising in emerging technologies, such as AI, ML, AR/VR, Robotics, Blockchain, Drones and IoT will present Religare Group the access to relevant innovators and their technology, the company said in a statement.

The group will continue to explore potential business collaborations tailored to the company's specific needs and seize possible opportunities to benefit the enterprise and BFSI sector, it added.

Topics :ReligareNasscom

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:10 PM IST

