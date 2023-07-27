Home / Companies / News / Everest DX expands presence in Telangana with inauguration of new office

Everest DX expands presence in Telangana with inauguration of new office

A senior Telangana government officer on Thursday inaugurated Everest DX's new office in Cyber Towers, HITEC City in Hyderabad

Press Trust of India Hyderabad
Since its foundation in 2018, Everest DX has consistently grown its presence in Telangana.

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 27 2023 | 11:07 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

A senior Telangana government officer on Thursday inaugurated Everest DX's new office in Cyber Towers, HITEC City in Hyderabad.

The company, headquartered in Connecticut, USA, completed five years in Hyderabad. The new office is its second in the city and it was opened by Telangana Principal Secretary (IT and Industries) Jayesh Ranjan, a release said.

The new office is a testimony to Everest DX's commitment to innovation and growth, providing a state-of-the-art facility to further enhance its capabilities and better serve its Fortune 50 clients across industries, it said.

Ranjan welcomed the company's other centre in Mahbubnagar IT Tower, it said.

Everest DX is also looking to increase its associate count in Telangana to 1,000 in three years and is seeking opportunities to invest and expand both in Hyderabad and Tier-II cities.

Since its foundation in 2018, Everest DX has consistently grown its presence in Telangana.

Besides the ribbon-cutting ceremony, the programme also witnessed the unveiling of VantageX 2.0 (A Next-Generation AI digital transformation ecosystem that drives digital first, cloud smart and customer experience), the release said.

Everest DX is a global technology services and platforms company focussed on digital transformation in the areas of cloud, big data analytics, Internet of Things (IoT) and others. 

Also Read

From Chola tradition to Jawaharlal Nehru: All you need to know about Sengol

Nepal honours climbers to mark 70th anniversary of Mount Everest conquest

Nepal's Sherpa association felicitates over 100 veteran mountain climbers

Telangana celebrates state formation day, KCR launches 21-day fete

Nepali Sherpa Pasang becomes world's 2nd person to scale Everest 26 times

Competition Comm clears Ipca Laboratories-Unichem Laboraties deal

Adani Enterprises arm raises $394 million from Barclays, Deutsche Bank

Moving with the times: Why Air India could give Maharaja a royal snub

Macrotech Developers Q1 profit falls 34% to Rs 179 cr; sales booking jumps

Adani group lenders may offer $750 million loan for Ambuja debt

Topics :TelanganaHyderabad

First Published: Jul 27 2023 | 11:07 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story