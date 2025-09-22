Home / Companies / News / Brigade to develop realty project in South Bengaluru with ₹1,200 cr GDV

Brigade to develop realty project in South Bengaluru with ₹1,200 cr GDV

The project will cover 7.5 acres of land parcel with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹1,200 crore

With this project, the Bengaluru-based real estate major aims to cater to the growing demand for premium housing. Representative image.
Sep 22 2025
Brigade Group has entered into a joint development agreement for a residential project in Banashankari, 5th Stage, South Bengaluru.
 
The project will cover 7.5 acres of land parcel with an estimated gross development value (GDV) of around ₹1,200 crore, the real estate company said in an exchange filing.
 
“Banashankari represents a unique blend of heritage and connectivity, supported by social and physical infrastructure, making it ideal for quality residential development, " said Pavitra Shankar, Managing Director, Brigade Enterprises.
 
"With Bengaluru evolving, we remain dedicated to delivering thoughtfully designed homes that not only elevate urban living but also contribute meaningfully to the city’s growth and economic landscape,” Shankar added.
 
With this project, the Bengaluru-based real estate major aims to cater to the growing demand for premium housing.
 
"With proximity to key infrastructure, educational institutions, and commercial hubs, the development is set to become a landmark residential address in South Bengaluru," the real estate major said in a statement.
 
Other realty projects
 
Prior to this project, Brigade Group had launched other developments in Bengaluru in 2025. In March, it launched Ebony at Brigade Orchards in Devanahalli. The project includes 230 apartments across four blocks, with a total built-up area of approximately 500,000 sq ft and a projected revenue of ₹380 crore. Ebony is part of the 135-acre Brigade Orchards township in North Bengaluru.
 
In the same month, the company launched Brigade Eternia in Yelahanka. This project spans 14.65 acres and will comprise 1,124 apartments with a total built-up area of about 2 million sq ft. The estimated revenue is ₹2,700 crore, with a projected project cost of ₹1,100 crore and a scheduled completion date of March 31, 2030.
 
Brigade Group, founded in 1986, has a diversified portfolio spanning residential, office, retail, hospitality, and education sectors. Its projects are spread across Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and GIFT City in Gujarat.

Sep 22 2025

