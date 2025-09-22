Home / Companies / News / Agnikul opens India's first large-format additive facility for rockets

Agnikul opens India's first large-format additive facility for rockets

Agnikul Cosmos has commissioned India's first large-format additive manufacturing facility for aerospace and rockets, enabling one-metre 3D printing and faster innovation cycles

Moin SPM, Co-Founder & COO (L) & Srinath Ravichandran, Co-Founder & CEO, AgniKul Cosmos
Shine Jacob Chennai
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 7:20 PM IST
Leading private sector spacetech player Agnikul Cosmos on Monday announced the commissioning of a state-of-the-art additive manufacturing facility dedicated to aerospace and rocket systems. The facility introduces a fully integrated ecosystem covering design, simulation, printing, post-processing and finishing, aimed at enhancing quality, reliability and supply chain resilience, while lowering the cost of space manufacturing by 50 per cent.
 
For the first time in India, the facility also enables 3D printing of aerospace and rocket components up to one metre in height. By making it possible to produce parts that were previously considered difficult for additive manufacturing, Agnikul can now deliver fully finished, flight-ready hardware within days — significantly accelerating development timelines while expanding the possibilities of 3D printing.
 
“Agnikul was started with the goal of making space available to everyone. One way to do that is to build capability that allows us to advance rocket manufacturing with precision while also focusing on quality,” said Srinath Ravichandran, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Agnikul Cosmos. “By developing not just printing capacity but also full-scale machines in-house, we are equipping ourselves to build space transportation systems faster, bringing us one step closer to taking Agnikul’s innovations and our customers to space.”
 
Complementing the printing capacity is an indigenously designed and developed de-powdering machine, an important post-processing system that ensures flawless surface finish and space-grade quality on additively manufactured parts. Designed and built in-house, the machine reduces external dependencies and ensures consistent output.
 
Moin SPM, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer of Agnikul Cosmos, said: “Our goal has always been to make access to space reliable and cost-effective. With this facility in place, we are advancing our own launch readiness and also helping shape the foundation for a self-sustaining and globally competitive space industry in India.” 
 
Agnikul already holds a US patent for single-piece 3D-printed rocket engines. This facility will allow the company to print engines measuring one metre and deliver seven times the thrust of its earlier designs. With the facility commissioned, the company can now manufacture these engines in just days, and in-house — accelerating development cycles and enabling rapid innovation at scale.
 
Beyond its immediate applications for Agnikul’s rocket programme, this capability represents a long-term investment in India’s space ecosystem, enabling the country to meet global benchmarks of quality, speed and affordability. Agnikul is backed by leading global and domestic investors, including Celesta Capital, Rocketship.vc, Artha Venture Fund, Artha Select Fund, Mayfield India, Pi Ventures and Speciale Invest, with total capital raised of $45 million to date.
 
Last year, the company created history in the space sector with the first launch from a private launchpad of the country’s second privately built rocket — and the first using a combination of gas and liquid fuel — when Chennai-based Agnikul Cosmos launched its single-stage technology demonstrator rocket, Agnibaan SOrTeD, from Sriharikota.
 
Founded in 2017 by Srinath Ravichandran, Moin SPM and SR Chakravarthy, a professor at IIT Madras, Agnikul became the first Indian firm to sign an agreement with ISRO in December 2020. The pioneering agreement, facilitated under the IN-SPACe initiative, granted Agnikul access to ISRO’s expertise and cutting-edge facilities.

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 7:20 PM IST

