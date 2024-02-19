Home / Companies / News / RenewSys to set up PV modules, cell manufacturing units in Telangana

RenewSys to set up PV modules, cell manufacturing units in Telangana

The MoU was signed in the presence of state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in the factory premises at Fab City in Maheshwaram on city outskirts

As per the MoU, RenewSys will be setting up solar PV modules, solar PV cells manufacturing units and Aluminum plant between FY 24 and FY 28, the release said
Press Trust of India Hyderabad

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 19 2024 | 9:44 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

RenewSys India Pvt Ltd on Monday signed an MoU with the Telangana government for setting up multiple PV modules and PV Cell manufacturing units in the state with a phased investment of around Rs 6,000 crores.

RenewSys is a company headquartered in Singapore and it has set up integrated manufacturing facility of solar PV modules and its key components Encapsulants, Backsheets, and PV cells, an official release said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

With the signing of the MoU, the company has committed to make a phased investment of around Rs 6,000 crores generating direct employment for over 11,000 people over the next five years and to further expand its operations in Telangana, it said.

The MoU was signed in the presence of state IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu in the factory premises at Fab City in Maheshwaram on city outskirts.

As per the MoU, RenewSys will be setting up solar PV modules, solar PV cells manufacturing units and Aluminum plant between FY 24 and FY 28, the release said.

RenewSys India currently has three manufacturing plants in the country - including Hyderabad and Bengaluru, with the factory in Hyderabad being the company's largest integrated facility, it added.

Also Read

Telangana 2023 LIVE updates: As Congress secures 64 seats, BRS ousted

Rahul Gandhi calls BRS 'BJP Rishtedar Samithi' during rally in Telangana

Telangana Assembly elections: PM Modi, top BJP leaders to begin campaigning

Telangana Congress demands CM KCR's resignation, governor rule in state

BRS appoints 54 in-charges for constituencies; party manifesto on Oct 15

Conscious call not to accept high cost deposits, says HDFC Bank CEO

Deepak Fertilisers ties up with Norway's Equinor for long-term LNG supply

Finolex Cables to double optic fibre cable capacity for Rs 580 cr capital

Tesla Power India planning to hire over 2,000 people across verticals

No impact on business operations: Motilal Oswal Financial on data breach

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Telanganamanufacturing automobile industryautomobile manufacturer

First Published: Feb 19 2024 | 9:44 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story