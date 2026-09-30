Replus Engitech, Indus Towers sign MoU to develop telecom energy storage

HEG Advanced Materials -backed Replus Engitech and Indus Towers on Wednesday announced they signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to explore collaboration on Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) solutions for telecom infrastructure in India.

Under the MoU, Replus intends to make available dedicated BESS production capacity of 1.5 GWh over two years to support the evolving energy requirements of telecom infrastructure, HEG Advanced Materials said in an exchange filing.

Indus Towers is one of India’s leading telecom infrastructure companies. The firm has a nationwide presence across all 22 telecom circles, and its customers include Bharti Airtel , Reliance Jio Infocomm, and Vodafone Idea Limited.

Replus also plans to expand its telecom energy storage portfolio, including higher-capacity battery systems, while exploring technologies such as sodium-ion batteries aimed at improving reliability, energy efficiency and lifecycle performance across telecom applications. Replus Engitech is an integrated energy storage and clean energy company focused on advanced battery technologies, BESS, telecom energy solutions and e-mobility. It designs, manufactures and deploys Advanced Chemistry Cell (ACC)-based lithium-ion battery systems, besides offering system integration, EPC, operations and maintenance and lifecycle energy asset management services. The company has deployed over 1 GWh of energy storage capacity across BESS, electric mobility, telecom power solutions and hybrid energy applications, according to the company.