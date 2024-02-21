Rera fines developer Rs 25 lakh for misleading ad on DDJAY project

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Yashvi Homes Pvt Ltd for publishing a misleading advertisement on a Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) project.

Yashvi Homes is developing the DDJAY residential project -- Golden gate Residency -- at Sector 3, Farukhnagar, Gurugram.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The policy is known as DDJAY 2016 while the advertisement mentioned it as DDJAY 2024, which is incorrect and misleading, RERA said in a statement.

Further, the promoter did not mention the details of the registration number of the project and the website of RERA, which is required under the regulations, it said.

"While there is no provision for amenities like school, club house, swimming pool, badminton court, half basketball court, etc, in the approved layout plan submitted by the promoter at the time of registration, the same has been mentioned in the advertisement," said a RERA spokesperson said.

Under the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Act 2016, no promoter can accept a sum of more than 10 per cent of the cost of an apartment, plot, or building, but installments were demanded in advance, the statement said.