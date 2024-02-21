Home / Companies / News / Rera fines developer Rs 25 lakh for misleading ad on DDJAY project

Rera fines developer Rs 25 lakh for misleading ad on DDJAY project

Yashvi Homes is developing the DDJAY residential project -- Golden gate Residency -- at Sector 3, Farukhnagar, Gurugram

Press Trust of India Gurugram

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 21 2024 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN Icon

Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), Gurugram, has imposed a penalty of Rs 25 lakh on Yashvi Homes Pvt Ltd for publishing a misleading advertisement on a Deen Dayal Jan Awas Yojana (DDJAY) project.

Yashvi Homes is developing the DDJAY residential project -- Golden gate Residency -- at Sector 3, Farukhnagar, Gurugram.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The policy is known as DDJAY 2016 while the advertisement mentioned it as DDJAY 2024, which is incorrect and misleading, RERA said in a statement.

Further, the promoter did not mention the details of the registration number of the project and the website of RERA, which is required under the regulations, it said.

"While there is no provision for amenities like school, club house, swimming pool, badminton court, half basketball court, etc, in the approved layout plan submitted by the promoter at the time of registration, the same has been mentioned in the advertisement," said a RERA spokesperson said.

Under the provisions of Section 13(1) of the Act 2016, no promoter can accept a sum of more than 10 per cent of the cost of an apartment, plot, or building, but installments were demanded in advance, the statement said.

Also Read

Book profit in realty stocks as rally may hit valuation hurdle: Analysts

Record rally: Realty project registrations under RERA touch 1.16 lakh in 2 years

UP RERA gives 15 days to promoters to submit update on housing projects

Give details of person authorised for correspondence: UP Rera to promoters

UP Rera starts pre-hearing scrutiny of complaints to help homebuyers

A-I enters into 12-yr pact with SIA Engineering Co for A320 family planes

Court issues summons to brewery, its MD, 8 others in money laundering case

Mystery thickens in Zee fund diversion case amid reports of accounting hole

Google-backed space startup Pixxel set to launch 6 satellites from June

Germany's Thyssenkrupp to divest stake in Indian arm to local partners

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RERAReal Estate Realty

First Published: Feb 21 2024 | 8:33 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story