Home / Companies / News / Reuters denies it had prior knowledge of Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel

Reuters denies it had prior knowledge of Oct 7 Hamas attack on Israel

"Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article.

Reuters
Photo: X @ANI | Representative Image

1 min read Last Updated : Nov 09 2023 | 10:16 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

International news organisation Reuters denied on Thursday any suggestion it had prior knowledge of the Oct. 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli civilians and soldiers, in a statement responding to a report by media advocacy group HonestReporting.
 
"We are aware of a report by HonestReporting and accusations made against two freelance photographers who contributed to Reuters coverage of the Oct. 7 attack," Reuters said.
 

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"Reuters categorically denies that it had prior knowledge of the attack or that we embedded journalists with Hamas on Oct 7.
 
"Reuters acquired photographs from two Gaza-based freelance photographers who were at the border on the morning of Oct. 7, with whom it did not have a prior relationship. The photographs published by Reuters were taken two hours after Hamas fired rockets across southern Israel and more than 45 minutes after Israel said gunmen had crossed the border.
 
"Reuters staff journalists were not on the ground at the locations referred to in the HonestReporting article." 

Also Read

Israel-Gaza war: Death toll up as conflict expands to bordering nations

We must find a two-state solution for Israel and Palestine, says MEA

Israel-Palestine conflict: All you need to know about this surprise war

Israel-Gaza war: Nations call for peaceful resolution; latest updates here

Gaza strip: Understanding the territory, its history, and ongoing conflict

Saluja's remuneration meets legal, corporate governance norms: Religare

No plans to change board after Religare buy: Dabur India's Mohit Burman

Oxford-AstraZeneca covid vaccine faces legal challenge in UK: Report

Reliance Industries raises Rs 20,000 crore through 10-year bonds at 7.79%

Street cautious on Tata Power stock after Q2 results; bearish calls persist

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Thomson ReutersHamasIsrael-Palestine

First Published: Nov 09 2023 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh elections: Congress candidate's convoy attacked in Bemetara

MP polls LIVE: Congress alleges 'misuse' of central agencies during polls

World Cup 2023

Cricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs SL Playing 11 LIVE: Changes likely in Kiwi XI

World Cup: Rain threat looms over New Zealand vs Sri Lanka in Bengaluru

India News

Delhi govt announces early winter break for schools amid severe AQI

Bigg Boss November 8 highlight: Heated argument between Anikta-Aishwarya

Economy News

GST exemptions disrupt input tax credit chain, will complex GST: CBIC chief

IMF warns Europe against prematurely declaring victory over inflation

Next Story