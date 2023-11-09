Revolt Motors to provide electric bikes for Adani Green Energy Ltd

Electric motorcycle company Revolt Motors on Thursday announced that it has received an order from Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL) to supply electric bikes for the renewable energy company's corporate fleet.

In a regulatory filing, the company said, "This marks a pivotal moment in the transition to sustainable transportation solutions and reinforces the commitment of both companies to a greener, cleaner future."

Revolt Motors supplies advanced electric motorcycles with zero-emission transportation.

"We are thrilled to receive the order from Adani Green Energy Ltd," said Anjali Rattan, Business Chairperson, RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd. "It is a testament to our commitment to enable clean and green mobility. By choosing Revolt electric motorcycles, Adani Green Energy Ltd is setting an exemplary standard for sustainability within the corporate world."

RattanIndia is the parent company of Revolt Motors.

According to the company, the deal "symbolises the essential role businesses play in reducing carbon emissions and embracing environmentally responsible transportation options".

Last month, Adani Green posted a nearly 149 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 371 crore in the July-September quarter, compared to a year ago, mainly due to higher sales. The consolidated net profit of the company stood at Rs 149 crore in the quarter ended on September 30 last year.

Total income rose to Rs 2,589 crore in the reporting quarter from Rs 1,684 crore in the same period a year ago. The sale of energy increased to 5,737 million units (MU) during the period from 3,067 MU in the year-ago quarter.

"In pursuit of our next milestone to create the largest RE cluster in the world in Khavda, Gujarat, we have already deployed a workforce of 5,000-plus. At Khavda, we will be installing the most advanced TOPCon solar modules as well as India's largest and one of the most efficient 5.2 MW wind turbines. These efforts will drive us towards achieving the lowest levelised cost of energy," said Amit Singh, chief executive officer of Adani Green Energy.