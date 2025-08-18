RITES targets ₹10,000 crore order book by FY26, eyes private sector growth

Public sector infrastructure consultancy RITES Ltd, which posted flat profit of ₹91 crore in the April–June quarter, is targeting an order book of ₹10,000 crore by the end of FY26 as it broadens its scope of work and eyes more big-ticket projects.

“We ended the last financial year with our highest-ever order book of ₹8,800 crore. Around ₹3,500 crore of this is from the last two quarters. As construction work on these projects starts in a few months, revenue will begin to flow. In a nutshell, our focus is expeditious execution,” Chairman and Managing Director Rahul Mithal told Business Standard in an interview.

The ₹2,243-crore company — which is transitioning away from being a nomination-dominated firm — has recently become a “one-order-a-day” company and is looking to build on that momentum. “The trend of one order a day continued in the first quarter. We are now targeting a ₹10,000 crore order book by March 2026. We are currently at ₹8,800 crore. Even as we focus more on execution, we will still see net growth in the order book,” Mithal said. For RITES, consultancy continues to provide the highest revenue at ₹262 crore with margins of 32.2 per cent. The increase in consultancy revenue is attributable to better execution, according to Mithal.

“With the fleet of 88 locomotives, leasing revenue stands at ₹43 crore, maintaining margins of 38.4 per cent. Turnkey revenue stands at ₹148 crore, while exports have commenced in the July–September quarter of FY26,” the company said while declaring its Q1 results. The company is also tapping growth sectors in consultancy such as educational institutions and medical facilities. Its buildings vertical has received orders from IIM Bangalore and the ESIC hospital. Mithal believes this is where more growth opportunities lie. He also pointed to the rapid expansion of cross-sectoral infrastructure driven by private investment, which feeds into RITES’ rail consultancy business, a legacy strength of the PSU under the Ministry of Railways.

“The trend is that more and more private investment is happening and it will only grow. If you look at our rail infrastructure order book, we have orders from cement plants like Ultratech Cement, private steel players, private ports and airports. As a private player, you would want to go with a consultant with five decades of experience, which is where we have an edge,” he said. While Mithal did not share projections, he expects RITES’ private sector order book to record healthy growth as more sectors open up. At present, about 10 per cent of its order book comes from private players.