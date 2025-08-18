Home / Companies / News / Airtel network down in Delhi, users face trouble making and receiving calls

The network service tracking website Down Detector showed that the complaints about the Airtel network started around 3.30 pm and peaked about an hour later

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:34 PM IST
Bharti Airtel experienced a network outage in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday, with several users reporting difficulties in making or receiving calls.

The network service tracking website Down Detector showed that the complaints about the Airtel network started around 3.30 pm and peaked about an hour later.

"We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," Airtel social media customer care handle Airtel Cares said.

Several Airtel customers, who complained about facing issues with the services, received the same reply from Airtel Cares.

When contacted, an Airtel Spokesperson said, "Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so. A significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully. We deeply regret any inconvenience."  Airtel has over 1.9 crore mobile subscribers in the Delhi circle.

"@airtelIndia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious problems. Please resolve this issue," a person by the name of Prajwal Goyal said on X.

A verified handle by the name of Pushpinder Ahluwlia stated that no calls could be made from his phone after 3.40 pm.

Another user claimed that he has been facing an issue since this morning.

An email query sent to Airtel did not elicit any reply.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:34 PM IST

