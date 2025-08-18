Bharti Airtel experienced a network outage in the Delhi-NCR region on Monday, with several users reporting difficulties in making or receiving calls.
The network service tracking website Down Detector showed that the complaints about the Airtel network started around 3.30 pm and peaked about an hour later.
"We are currently experiencing a network outage, our team is actively working to resolve the issue and restore services promptly. We sincerely apologize for the inconvenience caused," Airtel social media customer care handle Airtel Cares said.
Several Airtel customers, who complained about facing issues with the services, received the same reply from Airtel Cares.
When contacted, an Airtel Spokesperson said, "Our customers from Delhi-NCR are experiencing some voice calling issues for the past hour or so. A significant part of the issue has already been resolved and our engineers are at work to resolve this fully. We deeply regret any inconvenience." Airtel has over 1.9 crore mobile subscribers in the Delhi circle.
"@airtelIndia services are completely down. Unable to make or receive calls and even messages are not working. This is causing serious problems. Please resolve this issue," a person by the name of Prajwal Goyal said on X.
A verified handle by the name of Pushpinder Ahluwlia stated that no calls could be made from his phone after 3.40 pm.
Another user claimed that he has been facing an issue since this morning.
An email query sent to Airtel did not elicit any reply.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹810
1 Year
₹67/Month
Super Saver
₹1,170
2 Years
₹48/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Access to Exclusive Premium Stories
Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app