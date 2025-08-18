Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's full catalogue to expand into Gujarat

Tips Music, a music and film production company, has acquired Studio Radha’s full music catalogue for an undisclosed amount to expand its footprint in Gujarat’s cultural music heritage, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.

Studio Radha, known for its collection of more than 4,000 traditional songs — including devotional music, folk music and cultural storytelling — will add a heritage-rich catalogue to Tips’ portfolio and strengthen its position in regional Indian music. The company said it will also explore new digital streaming and global publishing opportunities. The Studio Radha catalogue will be made available across major streaming platforms and digital services under the Tips Music banner.