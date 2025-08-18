Home / Companies / News / Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant

Hindustan Zinc has approved a ₹3,823 crore investment to set up a 10 mtpa tailings reprocessing plant, aiming to recover metals, cut emissions and strengthen sustainability

mining minerals mines
A tailings reprocessing plant extracts valuable metals from tailings dumps — leftover material from ore processing — boosting overall mineral recovery.
Himanshu Thakur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s (HZL’s) board has approved an investment of ₹3,823 crore for a tailings reprocessing plant, the company said in an exchange filing.
 
The zinc producer will set up the plant with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum to recover metal from tailing dumps.
 
The company said it aims to reduce its carbon footprint with the facility. “This one-of-a-kind plant, a first in India, will enable reduction of the environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal, enhance HZL’s overall mineral recovery, and usher in improved sustainability,” HZL stated.
 
A tailings reprocessing plant extracts valuable metals from tailings dumps — leftover material from ore processing — boosting overall mineral recovery.
 
Sustainable realignment
 
On 12 August, the mining major announced its membership in the International Council on Mining and Metals (ICMM), becoming the first Indian company to join the global body of 25 mining and metals firms dedicated to sustainable development.
 
“HZL is the first company from India to join this council. It reaffirms our commitment to sustainability, innovation and responsible resource development, while creating new opportunities to collaborate with some of the world’s most respected leaders in mining,” Priya Agarwal Hebbar, Chairperson of Hindustan Zinc, said on 12 August.
 
She added that as a member of the council, HZL will comply with 40 performance expectations covering environmental, social and governance standards, with third-party verification across all its assets.
 
IiAS scrutiny
 
On 17 August, three proposed resolutions of Hindustan Zinc, that are set for board's consideration, drew scrutiny from voting advisory firm Institutional Investor Advisory Services India (IiAS).
 
The main resolution flagged was the reappointment of HZL’s Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer, Arun Misra. While IiAS supported his continuation as CEO, it raised concerns over the proposed terms of his remuneration.
 
According to disclosures, Misra received remuneration of ₹13.54 crore from HZL in FY25, along with stock options worth ₹6.37 crore from the holding company Vedanta, taking his total package to ₹19.9 crore. IiAS estimated that his overall remuneration for FY26 could rise to about ₹31.42 crore.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

70% off

Smart Essential

₹810

1 Year

₹67/Month

70% off

Super Saver

₹1,170

2 Years

₹48/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories

  • Over 30 subscriber-only stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

70% off
Subscribe for ₹810 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

IBM opens Mumbai client centre to support Maharashtra's quantum push

Alembic gets USFDA's approval for generic acne drug Tretinoin Cream

IHCL signs agreement with Madison for 10 new hotels in South India

Paradeep Phosphates eyes ₹1,500 cr expansion to double market share by FY26

MTNL loan defaults rise to ₹8,659 cr; total debt climbs to ₹34,577 cr

Topics :Hindustan ZincMining industryZincSilver

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 5:42 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story