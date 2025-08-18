Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant

Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s (HZL’s) board has approved an investment of ₹3,823 crore for a tailings reprocessing plant, the company said in an exchange filing.

The zinc producer will set up the plant with a capacity of 10 million tonnes per annum to recover metal from tailing dumps.

The company said it aims to reduce its carbon footprint with the facility. “This one-of-a-kind plant, a first in India, will enable reduction of the environmental footprint associated with traditional wet tailings disposal, enhance HZL’s overall mineral recovery, and usher in improved sustainability,” HZL stated.

A tailings reprocessing plant extracts valuable metals from tailings dumps — leftover material from ore processing — boosting overall mineral recovery.