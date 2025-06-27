Hay found in aircraft wing delays Bangkok-bound Air India flight by 5 hours

An Air India flight bound for Bangkok was delayed by more than five hours at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport after ground personnel discovered hay stuck beneath one of the aircraft’s wings, according to a report by PTI.

The incident took place on June 25. Flight AI 2354, operated using an Airbus A320Neo, was scheduled to depart at 7:45 am but only took off at around 1:00 pm after the foreign object was removed and the plane was cleared for takeoff. The airline confirmed the presence of hay beneath the left wing but said the source of the debris remained unidentified.