Rolls-Royce opens largest global capability, innovation centre in Bengaluru

The facility was inaugurated by Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, a statement issued by his office said

Rolls Royce
Rolls-Royce's expansion, Patil noted, reaffirms Karnataka's position as India's leading hub for aerospace, defence, and advanced engineering. (Photo: Bloomberg)
Press Trust of India Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Rolls-Royce, the luxury automobile manufacturer and global power systems company, on Wednesday launched its largest Global Capability and Innovation Centre (GCC) in the city.

The facility was inaugurated by Karnataka Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil, a statement issued by his office said.

Speaking on the occasion, Patil said the team in Bengaluru would now be powering the company's global businesses.

Rolls-Royce's expansion, he noted, reaffirms Karnataka's position as India's leading hub for aerospace, defence, and advanced engineering.

Bengaluru ranks among the world's top three aerospace cities for attracting foreign investments. Our state hosts companies with strengths across the entire aerospace and defence value chain, the Minister said.

He added that in power systems and propulsion, leaders like Aequs and Collins Aerospace stand out. In structural and mechanical components, Wipro and Mahindra Aerospace are driving progress.

In specialised technologies, Boeing, Airbus, and Pixxel are pioneers. And in end-manufacturing, Sarla and Tata Advanced Systems are making significant contributions, Patil explained.

The Minister underlined that the Karnataka Aerospace and Defence Policy offers an attractive incentive package for investors.

Here, research institutions, global companies, and home-grown start-ups work together to advance technology and manufacturing. This collaborative ecosystem enables us to deliver world-class solutions to the world, he said.

Patil emphasised that Karnataka has consistently promoted investment in aerospace and defence through forward-looking policies, infrastructure development, and ease-of-doing-business measures.

Our government is committed to being a trusted partner in building technologies of global relevance.

Lindy Cameron, British High Commissioner to India, Helen McCabe, and Global CFO, Rolls-Royce were also present on the occasion.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Rolls RoyceBengaluru

First Published: Sep 17 2025 | 9:23 PM IST

