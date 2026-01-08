Ronnie Screwvala's UpGrad walks away from talks to acquire Unacademy

Serial entrepreneur Ronnie Screwvala’s upskilling venture, UpGrad, has exited negotiations to acquire SoftBank-backed Unacademy, drawing the curtain on one of the edtech sector’s most closely scrutinised deal talks.

“Yes, we are not proceeding due to valuation differences. While we cannot comment on specific numbers, it is fair to say that we were unable to arrive at a mutually agreeable valuation,” Ronnie Screwvala, co-founder of UpGrad, confirmed to Business Standard.

The proposed transaction, structured as an all-stock deal, was said to value Unacademy at about $300 million — representing a roughly 90 per cent decline from its $3.4 billion peak valuation in 2021. People familiar with the discussions said the gap in valuation expectations proved too wide to bridge.