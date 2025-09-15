Monday, September 15, 2025 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / China accuses US of bullying in push for tariffs over Russian oil purchases

China accuses US of bullying in push for tariffs over Russian oil purchases

China opposes Washington's request that the Group of Seven and NATO countries impose secondary tariffs on Chinese imports over its purchase of Russian oil

china Flag, China

Trade ties have soured between the world's two biggest economies despite a fragile tariff truce reached in May and extended in August which prevented tariff rates on each other's goods from reaching three-digit levels. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Reuters BEIJING
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China accused the United States of "unilateral bullying" in calling on allies to impose tariffs on China over its purchase of Russian oil, fueling tensions as Chinese and U.S officials meet in Spain to try to resolve trade disputes.
 
China opposes Washington's request that the Group of Seven and NATO countries impose secondary tariffs on Chinese imports over its purchase of Russian oil, China's commerce ministry said on Monday, calling it "a classic example of unilateral bullying and economic coercion". 
Officials from China and the U.S. on Monday entered a second day of talks in Madrid to try to seek common ground on issues including tariffs and a U.S. demand for divestment from TikTok by Chinese owner Bytedance. 
 
Adding to tensions between the two countries, China's market regulator on Monday said a preliminary investigation found U.S.
chipmaker Nvidia had violated the country's anti-monopoly law. 

Also Read

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

Xi Jinping urges 'orderly exit' of outdated production capacity: Report

Tik Tok

US to press ahead with TikTok ban if China keeps tariff, tech demands

Trump, Tiktok

Trump to hold call with Xi on Friday as TikTok deal framework is finalised

Nuclear

China to turn coal plants into nuclear stations to power green shift

byd, electric vehicle, chinese cars

BYD's $45 bn stock plunge raises investor concerns over China's outlook

Trade ties have soured between the world's two biggest economies despite a fragile tariff truce reached in May and extended in August which prevented tariff rates on each other's goods from reaching three-digit levels. 
But negotiators from the two sides still face thorny topics such as U.S. curbs of tech and chip exports, China's support for Russia as well as what Washington sees as insufficient efforts to stem the flow of precursor chemicals of fentanyl into the U.S.
In its statement, the Chinese ministry urged the U.S. to be "prudent in words and deeds" and to solve differences through equal dialogue.

More From This Section

World Trade Organisation, WTO

WTO's long-awaited global agreement to curb overfishing takes effect

US stock market, wall street

S&P 500, Nasdaq hit record highs at start of Fed meeting week; Tesla gains

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump proposes half-yearly corporate result filing; snubs quarterly trend

Novartis

Novartis signs $5.7 bn licensing deal with Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Marco Rubio

US Secretary of State Rubio, Israeli PM Netanyahu hold Gaza talks

Topics : China Russia tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:59 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusUK anti-immigration ralliesGold-Silver Rate TodayAirfola Rail Technology IPOLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon