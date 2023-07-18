Home / Companies / News / RVNL, TMH group told to resolve issues in Vande Bharat sleeper train deal

RVNL, TMH group told to resolve issues in Vande Bharat sleeper train deal

The issues between the companies will soon be resolved and contracts for making trains will be signed, a top government official said

BS Web Team New Delhi
The contract includes the supply of train sets by 2029 and maintenance service for a period of more than 15 years

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 18 2023 | 11:11 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) and Russia's TMH have been asked to resolve their differences and go ahead with the contract for the sleeper design of Vande Bharat trains, The Economic Times (ET) has reported citing a top government official in the know.

The two companies have been told to move ahead with the tender in which the consortium had emerged as the lowest bidder. "The issues between the companies will soon be resolved and contracts for making trains will be signed," the official told the newspaper.

People involved in the negotiation process said that the Indian Railways is looking forward to awarding the contract at the price quoted by the TMH-RVNL consortium.

TMH-RVNL had quoted a price of Rs 120 crore train which was substantially lower than prices quoted by competitors such as BHEL-Titagarh (Rs 139.38 crore), Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML)-Siemens (Rs 145 crore), Alstrom Transport (Rs 164.52 crore), and Medha Servo Drives-Stadler Rail (Rs 165 crore), the ET reported. The TMH-RVNL consortium had submitted its bid to supply 120 of the 200 trains on offer by the Indian Railways.

The contract includes the supply of train sets by 2029 and maintenance service for a period of more than 15 years. Last month, the BHEL-Titagarh group matched the bid price submitted by TMH-RVNL and finalised a contract with the Indian Railways to make the remaining 80 Vande Bharat sleeper train sets.

Head of business development in India, TMH Group, Sergey Medvedev had told ET in June that RVNL is looking for a change in the conditions that were originally signed upon by the two parties.

As per the original understanding reached between TMH and RVNL, Metrowagonmash (MWM) which is part of the TMH Group, held a 70 per cent stake in the joint venture (JV), another Russian train control systems producer LES held a five per cent stake in the JV, and the remaining 25 per cent was owned by RVNL. However, as the JV won the bid, RVNL said that it wanted a 69 per cent ownership in the JV, the ET report said.

Also Read

First batch of Vande Bharat sleeper trains to be out by March next year

Vande Bharat sleeper train plans hit a roadblock as RVNL wants higher stake

Russia's TMH-RVNL JV emerges lowest bidder for 200 Vande Bharat trains

Bhel appoints IRPS officer Krishna Kumar Thakur as new HR Director

Investors book profit in BHEL; stock slides 7% after soaring 26% in a month

Defence order wins, market share gains positive for Ashok Leyland

Hindenburg report deliberate, malicious attempt to damage reputation: Adani

IT companies to focus on fixed price projects to improve margins: Report

Infosys signs 5-year AI deal worth nearly $2 bn with existing client

Disney entering Mukesh Ambani's India orbit is a worry for advertisers

Topics :Indian RailwaysVande bharatVande Bharat ExpressHigh Speed RailBS Web ReportsBhelBEML Rail

First Published: Jul 18 2023 | 11:11 AM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Godrej Properties wins Gurugram luxury projects, sees $380 mn in revenue

HCLTech to acquire German engineering firm ASAP Group for $279 million

Politics

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Technology

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

World News

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story