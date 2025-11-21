Starbucks India yet to see impact of govt consumer spurring measures

Starbucks India, which continues to report losses, has not seen any impact of government measures to spur consumption in its café business.

“It’s too early to know the impact of these measures. There is more spending power with the consumer, but we don’t know if those spends will go towards food and beverages or auto or durables,” Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks , told Business Standard on Friday.

Dash was speaking during the launch of the coffee chain’s second Reserve store in India in Gurugram.

“Overall, the macro-economic conditions were a little subdued and we were impacted by that too,” Dash said about the consumer sentiment in financial year 2025, during which the company’s revenue rose a meagre 5 per cent to Rs 1,277 crore while net loss widened 65 per cent to Rs 135.7 crore.

ALSO READ: Retail industry grows 11% in festive period on GST-driven value demand “There has not been much change. We want to focus on the medium and long term. We want to see where the economy is going and where we want to go, rather than focusing on what is happening every quarter,” he added. With 500 outposts in the country, Starbucks India is on its way to reach the 1,000-store mark, he said. “Overall, for the full year, we have opened 58 stores and now we are in 80 cities. We have tempered in line with statements we had put out in the middle of the quarter. Given the traffic movement that we were seeing, we have tempered our outlet opening a bit,” Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Consumer Products, told analysts after its Q4FY25 results.