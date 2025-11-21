Home / Companies / News / Starbucks India yet to see impact of govt consumer spurring measures

Starbucks India yet to see impact of govt consumer spurring measures

Tata Starbucks says macro softness still weighs on sales, even as the chain expands its footprint and reassesses its 1,000-store target amid real estate and market constraints

Starbucks
premium
Dash was speaking during the launch of the coffee chain’s second Reserve store in India in Gurugram. (Photo: Reuters)
Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:14 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Starbucks India, which continues to report losses, has not seen any impact of government measures to spur consumption in its café business.
 
“It’s too early to know the impact of these measures. There is more spending power with the consumer, but we don’t know if those spends will go towards food and beverages or auto or durables,” Sushant Dash, chief executive officer, Tata Starbucks, told Business Standard on Friday.
 
Dash was speaking during the launch of the coffee chain’s second Reserve store in India in Gurugram.
 

Also Read

Boyu Capital seeks around $1.4 billion loan for Starbucks China takeover

Starbucks sells 60% stake in China retail business in $4 billion deal

Starbucks workers sue company over unpaid costs tied to new dress code

Gaza boycotts batter American fast-food chains in Malaysia, Indonesia

Starbucks struggles to find new identity amid fierce competition in China

“Overall, the macro-economic conditions were a little subdued and we were impacted by that too,” Dash said about the consumer sentiment in financial year 2025, during which the company’s revenue rose a meagre 5 per cent to Rs 1,277 crore while net loss widened 65 per cent to Rs 135.7 crore.
 
“There has not been much change. We want to focus on the medium and long term. We want to see where the economy is going and where we want to go, rather than focusing on what is happening every quarter,” he added. 
 
With 500 outposts in the country, Starbucks India is on its way to reach the 1,000-store mark, he said.
 
“Overall, for the full year, we have opened 58 stores and now we are in 80 cities. We have tempered in line with statements we had put out in the middle of the quarter. Given the traffic movement that we were seeing, we have tempered our outlet opening a bit,” Sunil D’Souza, managing director and chief executive officer, Tata Consumer Products, told analysts after its Q4FY25 results.
 
“There will be ups and downs. Even in the last three years, there have been some quarters we have done well and some not. A lot of factors like real estate and licences are beyond us,” Dash said, adding that the brand will “still add 60–70 stores this year”.
 
However, speaking on the 2028 goal for 1,000 stores, he said the goalpost might move ahead.
 
“We will continue to grow aggressively, but whether we will do exactly 1,000 stores by 2028, or we will do more or less, also depends on the availability of real estate and market conditions, among others,” Dash said.

One subscription. Two world-class reads.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

boAt's local production up from 40% to 76%; hits 3x localisation in 2 years

Premium

Amusement parks in India add immersive rides and festivals to lure people

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 2 million local production milestone

Ather rolls out Rizta scooter in Sri Lanka as global push accelerates

Redrob raises $10 million in funding led by Korea Investment Partner

Topics :Company NewsStarbucksTata Starbucks

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story