Adani Enterprises sells stake worth $279 million in AWL Agri Business

Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises' unit sold shares worth 25 billion rupees ($278.9 million) in AWL Agri Business via bulk deals, data from exchanges showed on Friday.

Data from NSE showed that Adani Commodities, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, sold 39.5 million shares in AWL Agri for ₹275.09 apiece, while data from BSE showed that it sold 51.5 million shares for ₹275 apiece.

That reflects a discount of about 0.6% to Thursday's close.

The unit owned a 20% stake in AWL Agri, as of September 30, representing 259.9 million shares held, exchange data showed.