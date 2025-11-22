Home / Companies / News / Adani Enterprises sells stake worth $279 million in AWL Agri Business

Adani Enterprises sells stake worth $279 million in AWL Agri Business

Data from NSE showed that Adani Commodities, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, sold 39.5 million shares in AWL Agri for ₹275.09 apiece

Adani Group
Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 12:34 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Indian conglomerate Adani Enterprises' unit sold shares worth 25 billion rupees ($278.9 million) in AWL Agri Business via bulk deals, data from exchanges showed on Friday.

Data from NSE showed that Adani Commodities, a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, sold 39.5 million shares in AWL Agri for ₹275.09 apiece, while data from BSE showed that it sold 51.5 million shares for ₹275 apiece.

That reflects a discount of about 0.6% to Thursday's close.

The unit owned a 20% stake in AWL Agri, as of September 30, representing 259.9 million shares held, exchange data showed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Too early to gauge impact of consumption push, says Starbucks India

Skoda Auto Volkswagen India crosses 2 million local production milestone

BoAt's local production jumps to 76%; hits 3x localisation in 2 years

Ather rolls out Rizta scooter in Sri Lanka, accelerates global push

Tata Chemicals okays ₹910 cr investment to expand capacities in Gujarat, TN

Topics :Adani Adani EnterprisesAdani Wilmar

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 12:34 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story