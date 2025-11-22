Home / Companies / News / TPG, Warburg in talks to buy over $500 million stake in Sirion Labs

TPG, Warburg in talks to buy over $500 million stake in Sirion Labs

The transaction highlights investor interest in artificial intelligence-based digital businesses that automate processes and reduce employee time spent on procedural tasks

Deliberations are ongoing and other investors could participate | Illustration: Binay Sinha
Bloomberg
Last Updated : Nov 22 2025 | 11:08 AM IST
By Ranjani Raghavan and Baiju Kalesh
 
TPG Capital LP and Warburg Pincus are in early talks to buy a stake in Sirion Labs Pvt., a Partners Group Holding AG-backed software business managing and automating contracts, according to people familiar with the matter.  
The private equity firms are evaluating a majority stake that’s set to exceed $500 million in value, the people said, requesting not to be named because the discussions are private. Deliberations are ongoing and other investors could participate, the people added.
 
TPG and Warburg declined to comment, and Sirion Labs didn’t respond.
 
The transaction highlights investor interest in artificial intelligence-based digital businesses that automate processes and reduce employee time spent on procedural tasks. 
 
Sirion Labs was founded in New Delhi in 2012 but later moved its headquarters to the US. Last year, it acquired Eigen Technologies, which pushed its valuation to $1 billion, according to a TechCrunch report. Ajay Agrawal, the co-founder of Sirion Labs, also co-founded UnitedLex Corp., in which CVC Capital Partners Plc bought a majority stake in 2018. 
 
Sirion Labs is also backed by investors including Peak XV Partners, Brookfield Growth and Avatar Capital. 

First Published: Nov 22 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

