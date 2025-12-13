SAIL posts 14% growth in sales in Apr-Nov despite price pressures

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Saturday said it recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 12.7 million tonnes (MT) in April-November 2025, amid "price pressures and demand volatility".

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a leading integrated player in the steel sector, had posted sales of 11.1 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company said, "This resilient performance was possible due to a strong sales strategy...despite many challenges including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions." During the eight-month period, the company said retail sales were also strong. It was at 0.97 MT, up 13 per cent from 0.86 MT in April-November 2024, supported by ongoing nationwide brand promotion campaigns.