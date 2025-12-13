SAIL posts 14% growth in sales in Apr-Nov despite price pressures

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Saturday said it recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 12.7 million tonnes (MT) in April-November 2025, amid "price pressures and demand volatility".
The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a leading integrated player in the steel sector, had posted sales of 11.1 MT in the corresponding period last year.
The company said, "This resilient performance was possible due to a strong sales strategy...despite many challenges including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions." During the eight-month period, the company said retail sales were also strong. It was at 0.97 MT, up 13 per cent from 0.86 MT in April-November 2024, supported by ongoing nationwide brand promotion campaigns.
In November alone, overall sales rose 27 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales surged by 69 per cent y-o-y.
SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates five integrated steel plants in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal with an overall capacity of over 20 million tonnes per annum.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app