Home / Companies / News / SAIL posts 14% growth in sales in Apr-Nov despite price pressures

SAIL posts 14% growth in sales in Apr-Nov despite price pressures

In November alone, overall sales rose 27 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales surged by 69 per cent y-o-y

Bhilai Steel plant
During the eight-month period, the company said retail sales were also strong | Image: SAIL's Website
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 13 2025 | 1:53 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

State-owned steel maker SAIL on Saturday said it recorded a 14 per cent year-on-year growth in sales at 12.7 million tonnes (MT) in April-November 2025, amid "price pressures and demand volatility".

The Steel Authority of India Ltd (SAIL), a leading integrated player in the steel sector, had posted sales of 11.1 MT in the corresponding period last year.

The company said, "This resilient performance was possible due to a strong sales strategy...despite many challenges including global price pressures and demand volatility arising from various global trade policy uncertainties and geopolitical tensions."  During the eight-month period, the company said retail sales were also strong. It was at 0.97 MT, up 13 per cent from 0.86 MT in April-November 2024, supported by ongoing nationwide brand promotion campaigns.

In November alone, overall sales rose 27 per cent year-on-year, while retail sales surged by 69 per cent y-o-y.

SAIL, under the Ministry of Steel, owns and operates five integrated steel plants in Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal with an overall capacity of over 20 million tonnes per annum.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Premium

Haier targets ₹14,500 crore topline in 2026, plans ₹3,500 crore expansion

With an eye on rivals, Novo Nordisk launches diabetes drug Ozempic in India

IndiGo moves Delhi High Court seeking ₹900 crore Customs duty refund

Larger HC Bench clears way for export of semaglutide generics by Dr Reddy's

Premium

Tata Steel aims to cushion impact of higher iron ore costs after 2030

Topics :SAILSteel Authority of IndiasteelmakersSteel growth

First Published: Dec 13 2025 | 1:52 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story