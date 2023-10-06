Home / Companies / News / Saint-Gobain India investing Rs 3,400 cr in Tamil Nadu across different biz

Saint-Gobain India investing Rs 3,400 cr in Tamil Nadu across different biz

This is part of the Rs 8,000 crore investment, which Saint-Gobain has committed for Tamil Nadu over the next 4-5 years

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Photo: Shutterstock

Oct 6 2023
Saint-Gobain India, a leading glass maker and a player in the housing solutions business on Friday said it is investing Rs 3,400 crore in Tamil Nadu across different businesses.

This is part of the Rs 8,000 crore investment, which Saint-Gobain has committed for Tamil Nadu over the next 4-5 years.

This includes a series of green and brownfield investments in several manufacturing sectors in the state.

"We are investing Rs 3,400 crore across different businesses -- glass wool, gypsum plasterboard, plaster, acoustic ceiling, float glass, solar glass, adhesives, sealants, mortars and ceramics in our next phase of expansion in Tamil Nadu," B Santhanam, CEO, Asia Pacific and India region and Chairman, Saint-Gobain India, said.

The announcement was made after Saint-Gobain Global Board represented by Chairman Pierre-Andre de Chalendar, and CEO Benoit Bazin met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and state government officials.

Saint-Gobain India is a subsidiary of French glassmaker Saint-Gobain, which is a global leader in light and sustainable construction. It manufactures and distributes materials and services for the construction and industrial markets.

Oct 6 2023

