Saleem Ahmad assumes charge as RVNL chairman and managing director

Saleem Ahmad assumed charge as the new chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-owned rail infrastructure company Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Tuesday, the public sector undertaking said.

What was Ahmad’s previous role before joining RVNL?

Before this posting, Saleem Ahmad was working as director (projects) at NBCC (India), the company said.

What experience does Ahmad bring to the role?

Ahmad is a civil engineer with over three decades of experience in construction. During his career, he has worked as executive director (civil) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and with the Mumbai Port Trust, RVNL said.