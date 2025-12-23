Home / Companies / News / Saleem Ahmad assumes charge as RVNL chairman and managing director

Saleem Ahmad assumes charge as RVNL chairman and managing director

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited said Saleem Ahmad has taken charge as its new chairman and managing director. He previously served as director (projects) at NBCC (India)

Indian Railways
Before this posting, Saleem Ahmad was working as director (projects) at NBCC (India), the company said.
BS Reporter
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST
Saleem Ahmad assumed charge as the new chairman and managing director (CMD) of state-owned rail infrastructure company Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) on Tuesday, the public sector undertaking said.
 
What was Ahmad’s previous role before joining RVNL? 
What experience does Ahmad bring to the role? 
Ahmad is a civil engineer with over three decades of experience in construction. During his career, he has worked as executive director (civil) with Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) and with the Mumbai Port Trust, RVNL said.
 
“He was also instrumental in designing and implementing last-mile connectivity solutions during his long stint in Delhi Metro. He is a 1990 batch pass-out civil engineer from Jamia Millia Islamia, New Delhi,” the company said.
 

Topics :Company NewsRail Vikas Nigamrail infrastructureRailways

First Published: Dec 23 2025 | 9:00 PM IST

