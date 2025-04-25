Stellantis to launch Leapmotor EVs in India to boost mobility drive

Stellantis is set to bring Leapmotor’s global electric vehicle line-up to India, marking a significant step in the company’s commitment to shaping the future of mobility. With this move, Stellantis continues to usher in a new era of smart, sustainable, and accessible electric vehicles for Indian consumers, the company said.

The entry of the Leapmotor brand into the market aligns with Stellantis’ ambition to drive innovation and expand its electric vehicle (EV) footprint in one of the world’s fastest-growing automotive landscapes. Leapmotor’s approach to low-carbon mobility is in line with Stellantis’ strategy, which puts sustainability in the driver’s seat. In 2024, Leapmotor delivered nearly 300,000 vehicles, doubling its year-on-year growth.

“We’re excited to announce the entry of the Leapmotor brand in India, thereby strengthening our commitment to the market. We already have a strong presence in India with our Jeep and Citroën brands, and we deeply understand the strategic importance and immense potential that the Indian market holds. Globally, Leapmotor is redefining electric mobility with a strong focus on innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We look forward to bringing premium EVs to India’s upwardly mobile consumers—vehicles that redefine modern driving with cutting-edge technology, comfort, and sustainability,” said Shailesh Hazela, chief executive officer and managing director, Stellantis India.