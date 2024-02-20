Home / Companies / News / Samsung's campus programme at VTU to train 1,100 youths in AI, IoT domains

Samsung's campus programme at VTU to train 1,100 youths in AI, IoT domains

Under the programme, Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) will train 1,100 undergraduate engineering students across Karnataka

With the integration of technology, basic software skills and technical know-how, the programme aims to generate quality, and industry-relevant skillset by training the youth
Press Trust of India New Delhi

1 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2024 | 3:28 PM IST
Samsung Semiconductor India Research has inaugurated its 'Samsung Innovation Campus' programme at the Visvesvaraya Technological University to upskill youth in future tech domains such as Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) and make them job-ready.

Under the programme, Samsung Semiconductor India Research (SSIR) will train 1,100 undergraduate engineering students across Karnataka.

Announcing that SSIR has launched the 'Samsung Innovation Campus' programme at Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), a release said the initiative underlines Samsung's commitment towards the government's Skill India initiative as part of the company's vision of powering digital India.

"The pilot project between SSIR and VTU is an effort to equip students with knowledge and skills of cutting-edge technologies, contributing to the growth of the technology ecosystem in Karnataka," the release said.

The initiative, led by experts with access to Samsung Innovation Campus content in the domains of AI and IoT, will focus on instructor-led training for undergraduate students pursuing BE and B.Tech degrees.

With the integration of technology, basic software skills and technical know-how, the programme aims to generate quality, and industry-relevant skillset by training the youth.

Topics :SamsungArtificial intelligenceTechnologyIoT

First Published: Feb 20 2024 | 3:27 PM IST

