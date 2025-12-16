Home / Companies / News / Saregama India to invest ₹325 cr in Bhansali Productions to boost business

Saregama India to invest ₹325 cr in Bhansali Productions to boost business

This deal is expected to strengthen Saregama India's video segment and further consolidate its market leadership in the music licensing segment

Saregama
Saregama India will invest ₹325 crore in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions, securing up to 49.9% stake and exclusive rights to future film music.
Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 7:37 PM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon
Saregama India, a part of RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, on Tuesday announced that it will invest Rs 325 crore in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Bhansali Productions for a subscription of 9,960 compulsory convertible preference shares (CCPS), as per its stock exchange filing. 
This deal is expected to strengthen Saregama India’s video segment and further consolidate its market leadership in the music licensing segment. The subscription of 9,960 CCPS in Bhansali Productions, known for the Netflix series Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar and films such as Devdas and Padmaavat, is expected to be completed by February 14, subject to certain conditions. Saregama India’s stake after the conversion of CCPS is expected to be at least 28 per cent and could go up to 49.9 per cent on a fully diluted basis by 2028. The music label further has the option to acquire more stake in multiple tranches in Bhansali Productions, which can go up to 51 per cent by 2030, the filing stated. Kotak Investment Banking acted as the exclusive financial adviser and banker to Bhansali Productions on this transaction. 
“With this fund infusion, Bhansali Productions will significantly augment its content slate across formats, building a world-class studio while retaining the intellectual property (IP) of all its films going forward. As part of the partnership, Bhansali Productions will exclusively sell all its future film music to Saregama, based on a pre-agreed formula. This structure guarantees Saregama a steady pipeline of premium, marquee film music, eliminating competitive bidding, thereby securing long-term market share in new music and controlling acquisition costs,” the release stated. 
As a result, Saregama India will gradually streamline its in-house film production activities over the next one to two years, focusing instead on such strategic partnerships. The company further said in its release that the investment is expected to be earnings-per-share (EPS) accretive for Saregama by FY27, improving margins across both its music and video segments.
 
“This partnership underscores Saregama’s strategy of aligning with India’s finest creative minds while delivering long-term value to shareholders,” said Avarna Jain, vice chairperson, Saregama India, in a statement. “Bhansali Productions’ excellence in storytelling and content creation perfectly complements our leadership in music and entertainment.”
 
Bhansali Productions will retain complete creative control of its content, and Sanjay Leela Bhansali, founder, Bhansali Productions, said that for him, powerful and meaningful cinema requires time, trust, and a deep respect for the process, which the company was able to align with Saregama India.
 
“We share a deep respect for art, music, and storytelling that is both grounded in tradition and resonates with audiences across generations,” Bhansali added.
 
The production company has a pipeline of 10 films planned for the next three years. Its immediate slate includes Love and War, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, and Do Deewane Shehar Mein, a romantic drama directed by Ravi Udyawar, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Mrunal Thakur.
 
In FY25, Bhansali Productions’ profit after tax stood at Rs 45 crore, while it generated revenue of Rs 304 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation in FY25 was Rs 60 crore, the release said.

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Vedanta's demerger plan gets NCLT nod; can now split business into 5 units

Citroën India sees three-fold rise in Q4 sales on strategy shift

Google announces $8 million funding for India's AI research ecosystem

B Sairam takes charge as Coal India chairman and managing director

Tata Power to finalise ₹6,500 cr wafer-ingot project by Jan, says CEO

Topics :SaregamaRP-Sanjiv Goenka GroupSanjay Leela Bhansalientertainment sector

First Published: Dec 16 2025 | 7:32 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story