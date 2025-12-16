Vedanta's demerger plan gets NCLT nod; can now split business into 5 units

Vedanta Ltd on Tuesday secured approval from the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) bench in Mumbai to break up the oil-to-metals conglomerate into five separate units, according to a report by Bloomberg.

A company spokesperson told Bloomberg that the company will proceed with the necessary steps to implement the demerger plan. "The approval marks a key milestone in Vedanta’s transformation into focused, sector-leading companies with clear strategic mandates and dedicated capital structures," the spokesperson said.

Commenting on the development, the company said in a BSE filing, "We wish to clarify that the NCLT has pronounced its order at 2:30 pm today (Tuesday), sanctioning the scheme of demerger. However, the official copy of the order has not yet been uploaded on the NCLT website."

Vedanta added that a detailed disclosure will be made once the order copy is made public. Why is Vedanta seeking a demerger? The company aims to complete the split by March 31, 2026. Vedanta Chairman Anil Agarwal has long championed the restructuring as a way to reduce debt burden and allow separate entities to pursue their own growth strategy. The split would also help advance the company’s expansion plan, including a $10 billion three-year capital expenditure program to boost capacity and earnings, Bloomberg reported. In February this year, the company received shareholders' and lenders' approval for the demerger.