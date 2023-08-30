SAT 'not satisfied' with Sebi order in Zee matter, seeks regulator's reply

Hearing an appeal filed by Zee Entertainment Enterprises’ (Zee) promoter Punit Goenka, the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) on Wednesday directed the market regulator to file a reply by September 4. The tribunal has placed the matter for final decision on September 8.

Justice Tarun Agarwala, during the SAT hearing, observed, “We are not satisfied with the eight-month period mentioned for investigation and post that they will serve a notice. So it cannot go on indefinitely. We don’t agree with the impugned order.”

A confirmatory order by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in the alleged fund diversion matter had barred Goenka from taking any key managerial position and directorship in four Zee group firms and in the merged entity with Sony Pictures Networks India.

The matter pertains to the appropriation of Rs 200 crore deposit with YES Bank based on a letter of comfort given by Subhash Chandra, another promoter of Zee, and the alleged routing of money through related entities.

Arguing for Goenka, senior counsel Abhishek Manu Singhvi pointed out that Sebi’s order was punitive and not preventive and that eight months’ time makes it a disabling provision. He added that the board structure of the merged entity with Sony is going to be different with members from Sony Pictures on the board. He added that over 99.99 shareholders had agreed to this resolution.

Arguing on behalf of Sebi, Senior Counsel Darius Khambata said that Goenka’s counsel had presented new material in the court which had not been produced before them or submitted even after requests. He sought time to respond with respect to the new material submitted.

Singhvi argued that Goenka had been on the board of Zee as a director since 2010 and the alleged matter pertains to be of 2018 and the allegations are also not recurrence or repetition. He added that Sebi’s order was against the interest of public shareholders and that Goenka was not part of entities pointed out by Sebi in the alleged circulation of money.