Home / Companies / News / SBI Card announces linking of credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI

SBI Card announces linking of credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI

SBI Card and National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday announced the linking of SBI credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
SBI Cards

1 min read Last Updated : Aug 10 2023 | 6:24 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

SBI Card and National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday announced the linking of SBI credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI.

SBI Card customers will now be able to make UPI transactions through credit cards issued on RuPay.

The facility can be availed of by registering the credit card with third-party UPI apps, SBI Card, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, said in a statement.

This will further enhance avenues for customers using SBI Card on RuPay platform for UPI transactions, thereby facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience, it said.

"Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility, along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry is going to witness a significant increase in credit card usage," it said.

Cardholders can enrol their active primary cards on UPI and make payments to merchants (P2M transactions) using their credit cards, it said, adding that the facility will be free for customers.

Also Read

Rupay forex card out soon: Should you pick one over a credit/ debit card?

PAN-Aadhaar link status: Are your cards already linked? Learn how to check

Google Pay allows UPI payments using RuPay credit cards; check details here

RuPay cards cross 10,000 milestone in Bhutan, 265,994 ATMs accept the cards

NPCI's RuPay goes live on CVV-less payments for tokenized cardholders

Godrej Consumer to invest Rs 515 cr in TN, to set up manufacturing unit

Reliance ARC challenges Vidarbha Industries Swiss Challenge process

Tata Power Delhi Distribution exceeds renewable purchase target for FY23

Hike lays off around 55 people after GST surge in online gaming: CEO

Adani Enterprises denies reports of exiting $6 billion venture with Wilmar

Topics :RuPay cardsSBI Credit Card

First Published: Aug 10 2023 | 6:24 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Muttiah Muralitharan's Ceylon Beverages to set up plant for cans in Dharwad

NCLT approves Zee Entertainment-Sony India merger, dismisses all objections

India News

No confidence motion LIVE: Manipur CM should be sacked, says Gaurav Gogoi

RBI MPC LIVE: FY24 GDP growth projection unchanged at 6.5%, says Guv Das

Technology News

India's laptop import restrictions smell like bureaucratic desperation

Voot, JioCinema merged; users now free to switch from one platform to other

Economy News

Rupee rises by 5 paise to 82.80 against US dollar ahead of MPC announcement

Rupee eyes RBI monetary policy decision, US inflation data to follow

Next Story