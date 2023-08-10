SBI Card announces linking of credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI

SBI Card and National Payments Corporation of India on Thursday announced the linking of SBI credit cards on RuPay platform with UPI.

SBI Card customers will now be able to make UPI transactions through credit cards issued on RuPay.

The facility can be availed of by registering the credit card with third-party UPI apps, SBI Card, a subsidiary of the State Bank of India, said in a statement.

This will further enhance avenues for customers using SBI Card on RuPay platform for UPI transactions, thereby facilitating enhanced, convenient, and seamless payments experience, it said.

"Today, UPI has become a massive digital platform enabling millions of transactions every day. This should give our customers greater flexibility and mobility, along with hassle-free usage. With this, the industry is going to witness a significant increase in credit card usage," it said.

Cardholders can enrol their active primary cards on UPI and make payments to merchants (P2M transactions) using their credit cards, it said, adding that the facility will be free for customers.